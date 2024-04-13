Roberto Cavalli, Legend Who Left Mark On Fashion Industry, Passes Away At 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The fashion industry woke up to shocking news, as they heard the passing of Roberto Cavalli. The legend was widely known for his particular designs and fashion collections, especially from the 70s.

Cavalli was known for his brand which had acquired all of Europe in the 90s and his taste in prints and bold colors. One of his styles made him the first fashion designer who had used Lycra inside the Jeans.

Robert Cavalli passes away at 83

The saddening news of an 83-year-old Italian legend, who changed the whole perspective of the fashion industry, all around the world was announced through a social media post.

Posting it on Instagram, his fashion house confirmed the news which read, “A life lived with love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognized name loved and respected by all.”

He died on Friday, in Florence, Italy at his home, following an illness which hasn't been revealed yet. The survivors left behind are his six children and his wife Sandra Nilsson.

The Instagram post that spoke of the talents of the fashion icon, further read, “Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

Fausto Puglisi, who is the creative director at Roberto Cavalli, wrote a caption in tribute to the legend, on the same Instagram post that read, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always.”

Puglisi further wrote, “It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Other fashion personalities who gave Roberto Cavalli a tribute

Below the caption of Fausto Puglisi, Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli, shared his words, “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

Victoria Beckham, who is known for her skills in the British fashion industry, posted a picture with Roberto Cavalli, followed by a text that read, “So sorry to hear sad news of Roberto's passing. He'll forever be an icon.”

Supermodel Heidi Klum also joined the list of famous personalities who gave their tributes to the legend, by uploading a photo of herself with Cavalli, along with a caption in the post that read, “I miss you, Roberto Cavalli.”

