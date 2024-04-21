From Designers To Renowned Actors, Hollywood Lost Precious Souls in 2024 So Far

Trigger warning! This article contains mentions of multiple deaths

Several popular figures in the entertainment industry have passed away this year. Among those who passed away in 2024 are Carl Weathers, known for his iconic role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, who died peacefully at his Los Angeles home at age 76. Chita Rivera, a legendary Broadway performer of over 50 years, also left us following a brief illness at 91.

Additionally, country music star Toby Keith, famed for hits like Should’ve Been a Cowboy and Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue passed away at 62 after battling stomach cancer. Some big names in Hollywood died this year, each making their mark. A few more of them are listed below.

1. Roberto Cavalli (November 15, 1940 – April 12, 2024)

A week ago on April 12, Roberto Cavalli, the founder and former designer of the eponymous fashion brand, passed away. He was 83 years old. According to his family, the famous fashion designer had been ill for some time, making visits to the hospital frequently for routine checkups.

The company also posted the news on its official Instagram, "Roberto has become a globally recognized name loved and respected by all." Acknowledging how naturally gifted and creative he was, he believed that everyone can discover and nurture their artistic potential.

2. O.J. Simpson (July 9, 1947 – April 10, 2024)

The 76-year-old former NFL player turned actor O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10. His death follows a career in sports and Hollywood that ended with him being convicted of armed robbery and suspected murder.

Born in San Francisco on July 9, 1947, Orenthal James Simpson became a celebrity through his football career. During his time at USC, he won the Heisman Trophy and then set a record-breaking 2,000-yard season with the Buffalo Bills in 1973. As an actor, Simpson played comedic roles like the lovable dunce in the Naked Gun movies.

The day following his death, Simpson's family shared the following statement from Simpson's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account which read, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, passed away after a long battle with cancer. His children and grandchildren were by his side at the time of his passing."

3. Chance Perdomo (October 19, 1996 – March 30, 2024)

In a tragic turn of events, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V starrer Chance Perdomo passed away last month on the 30th. A mere 27 years old, he was taken too soon. He recently starred in Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V, playing Andre Anderson who is a popular student at Godolkin University and can magnetically manipulate objects.

A motorcycle accident caused the actor's death, his representatives confirmed. No other victims were reported in the accident. All who knew him felt his love of the arts and insatiable appetite for life, and his warmth will remain in those he loved dearly, his reps said in a statement “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

4. Iris Apfel (August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024)

102-year-old businesswoman, interior designer, and fashion icon Iris Apfel passed away on March 1. In 2014, Albert Maysles made a documentary about her called Iris.

Her representative Lori Sale confirmed that she died at home in Palm Beach, Florida. Apfel was born on August 29, 1921, in Queens, New York, and was a rulebreaker in fashion before she was twenty years old. She was definitely not afraid to experiment with her styles. Later she studied art history at New York University and fine arts at Wisconsin University.

In addition to joining Women's Wear Daily after graduation, she worked for interior designer Elinor Johnson to develop her decorating skills.

"Iris Apfel was extraordinary," Sale said in a statement. "Working with her was an honor of a lifetime. My daily calls with her will be missed, always greeted with the familiar question: ‘What have you got for me today? ’ Testament to her insatiable desire to work.”

5. Margaret Riley (December 9, 1965 – January 23, 2024)

In addition to serving as producer on the Fox News drama Bombshell, Margaret Riley was a respected agent, manager, and Lighthouse Management & Media partner. But the 58-year-old succumbed to death on January 23. Her friends Lainie Becky and Matthew Weinberg said Riley died at her home in Brentwood on a Tuesday after her private battle with ovarian cancer.

Before joining Lighthouse Management & Media which had just been launched by founder and CEO Aleen Keshishian, Riley was a talent or literary manager at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

6. Adan Canto (December 5, 1981 – January 8, 2024)

Adan Canto, 42, also died Tuesday, January 8, of appendiceal cancer. There had been no public announcement of his diagnosis.

In two seasons of The Cleaning Lady, Canto played Arman Morales but he was best known for his work on Designated Survivor and Narcos. The actor's credits include three seasons of Designated Survivor in which he played Aaron Shore, former White House Chief of Staff, opposite Kiefer Sutherland and the first season of Netflix's Narcos in which he played Rodrigo Lara Bonia, a politician from the real world. The Following on Fox and Blood and Oil on ABC are also among Canto's television credits.

Aside from Agent Game, he appeared in Bruised, Halle Berry's directorial debut as well as X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Mexico was Canto's birthplace but Texas was where he grew up. Besides being a singer and guitarist, he was also a filmmaker, having directed two short films: Before Tomorrow in 2014 and The Shot in 2020.

7. Christian Oliver (March 3, 1972 – January 4, 2024)

On Thursday (January 4), a private aircraft carrying Christian Oliver and his two daughters crashed into the Caribbean Sea, killing him and his two daughters. Oliver is known for his roles in Speed Racer, Hunters, The Good German and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force recovered four bodies, including the actor and his daughters, Madita, 10 and Annik, 12. It is believed that the owner and pilot of the aircraft were also found along with the 51-year-old actor and his children.

8. Harry Johnson (December 27, 1941 – January 2, 2024)

Throughout his 40-year career, Johnson appeared on dozens of shows, including Battlestar Galactica, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Law & Order. According to Johnson's rep Jonathan Erickson, he died on January 2 at the age of 81. The cause of death, however, is still unknown.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of ATB Talent client Harry Johnson,” a statement from ATB Talent Agency reads. “Harry was a cherished member of the community with a career spanning over 40 years. He will be remembered and celebrated for his contribution to the entertainment industry. It is with great sadness that we send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family, including Christiane, his wife of 15 years, and their two stepchildren, Oliver and Penelope. May his memory be a blessing to all.”

