Sabrina Carpenter Unveils Coachella 2024 BTS Blue Motel Dream

'Blue Motel And A Dream': Sabrina Carpenter Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moments From Coachella 2024 Set
American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, in a thrilling first, recently shared behind-the-scenes moments from Coachella 2024. Here’s what you need to know about the special night she will always remember.
American singer, actress and Tall Girl star Sabrina Carpenter, 24, posted photos on Instagram from her first time performing at Coachella, expressing nostalgia for the experience.
Some pictures were taken during Sabrina Carpenter's performance. In contrast, others seem to capture moments just before she took the stage at Coachella for the first time, accompanied by her band and dancers.
Sabrina Carpenter thanked her band, dancers, crew, team, friends, and family in her caption for making her Coachella debut a memorable night she'll cherish. She ended by referencing her song Blue Motel and a dream.
"Special thanks for the opportunity to wear two custom Roberto Cavalli outfits in memory. Rest in peace. Looking forward to next weekend!" she added.
ALSO READ: 'I Was Heartbroken Two Years' Sabrina Carpenter Gets Candid About Her 'Toughest' Breakup With Ex Joshua Bassett
Remembering Roberto Cavalli: A tribute in fashion
In her caption, the Emergency actress Sabrina Carpenter paid tribute to the late fashion icon Roberto Cavalli, who passed away at 83 on the same day she wore his designs for her performance on April 12.
The Espresso singer tagged Roberto Cavalli's Instagram with a photo of her wearing a dress with feather detailing on the skirt.
Sabrina Carpenter's friends cheered her on for her music milestone in the post's comments.
"Congratulations, baby doll!" - Keleigh Teller, the model and actress wrote on Sabrina’s post.
ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Drops Music Video of New Single Espresso Ahead Of Her Coachella Performance; See Here
Fan captures Saltburn star's moment at Carpenter's concert
The Emails I Can't Send singer's boyfriend Barry Keoghan, was seen in the crowd supporting Carpenter at Coachella.
A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the Saltburn star, 31, recording Carpenter's performance on his phone. He was dressed in a white tank top, Burberry plaid shorts, and a matching lanyard over his mouth.
Carpenter and Keoghan were initially linked romantically in December after being seen together in a parking lot. They further fueled speculation when spotted on a pre-Valentine's Day date night in Los Angeles in February.
Last month, the rumoured couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. They posed for photos on the red carpet and were spotted together inside the party.
ALSO READ: 'Whatever You Do, Don't Get Pregnant': Sabrina Carpenter Gives Advice To All Women In Her New Interview