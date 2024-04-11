SAG-AFTRA Reacts To The Amanda Show’s Writer’s Request To Include More Safety Protocols On Sets After Airing Of Quiet On Set

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

SAG-AFTRA has responded to the letter of the writer on The Amanda Show, who requested the organization ensure safety measures on the sets, especially for the child actors. Jenny Kilgen, who appeared on the five-part docuseries Quiet on Set, wrote the letter and sent it to the SAG.

In the letter, Kilgen mentioned that the institution “initiate and institute robust child safety protocols, as well as support federal legislation on the matter.” The documentary was comprised of the artists in the industry and their battles with sexual harassment they faced in the workplace as kids.

SAG-AFTRA’s Response To The Letter

In response to the open letter penned by the writer, SAG-AFTRA stated, “The Union takes young performer safety very seriously and devotes considerable time to advocating for important legislative protections for minors and administering contract requirements for young performers. We give priority to complaints involving minors, maintain a constituent committee of young performers, and help to fund and administer programs like ‘Looking Ahead’ that educate young performers about life as a child actor.”

The response further read, “In addition, SAG-AFTRA’s most recent agreement requires background checks for any ‘teacher or welfare worker (or other individual assigned to perform the same duties as a welfare worker, such as a child labor coordinator) who is engaged by the Producer to supervise or teach minors employed under the Agreement.’ Additionally, we have authorized Producers to demand background checks as a condition of employment ‘for any person working in close proximity to one or more minor(s), other than a minor who is that person’s child/ward.'”

How Is SAG-AFTRA Looking After Child Safety At Work Place?

The SAG union has ensured that child actors are safe at work by installing several hotlines on the sets that can be operated from any location. The organization has also added reporting tools that could give access to the law enforcement department and be used for legal and therapeutic assistance.

According to California law, any person deemed a sex offender by the court cannot work with or manage young actors. In order to work with any particular artist, they will have to undergo a background check for any criminal offense that took place in the past.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

