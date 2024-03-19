Where To Watch Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV? Streaming Details And More Explored

People who grew up in the 90s and 00s remember watching various Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Drake and Josh, All That and much more. Most of us have really fond memories of these shows as they were a huge part of our childhood. However, for the people working in front of and behind the camera, things might not have been so smooth sailing. And the Quiet on Set documentary delves deep into the dark side.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV streaming details and more

Directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, the Quiet on Se: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been under production for a long time. The four part docu series aired on Investigation Discovery website this week. All four episodes of this tell-all docuseries are now available to stream on Max.

There is a reason why it took the production team years to finish this docuseries. There are many crew and cast members who worked on various Nickelodeon shows that shared their experience working in a very toxic work environment. The co-creator of the show Mary Robertson told Variety that she was very proud of the project as she and her team have poured years of dedication into making this, even though it was quite difficult. She also said that she is “really proud of and excited by the fact that we’re bringing forward more than a dozen sources who have never shared their stories publicly before.”

What is Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV about?

The audience of Nickelodeon, of course only remembers the bright side of these shows that they watched and loved while growing up. But for people working behind the scenes, things could not have been more different. Various care members opened up about how unsafe they felt while working on these children’s shows and how some of them regularly faced racism and sexism in the workplace. The series also discusses various other allegations brought against Nickelodeon such as hostile work environment and discrimination.

Probably the most heartbreaking part of the documentary are the child actors from these beloved children’s shows that came forward and shared their own horror stories. One of the biggest names that appeared was Drake Bell whom you might know from Drake and Josh, who opened up about the abuse that he had to face on set. A lot of other child actors also shared their stories regarding what they faced behind the scenes in Nickelodeon, who used to be the children’s entertainment juggernaut in the 90s and 2000s.

