'She Was a Big Star to Me': Drake Bell Discusses His Relationship with Nickelodeon Co-Star Amanda Bynes

Drake Bell, 37, recently appeared in the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. In the episode, he spoke about the relationship he shared with his former co-star Amanda Bynes. Both the actors shared the screen together in Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show. While talking about his former co-star in the podcast, he had nothing but compliments about the What A Girl Wants star.

Drake Bell Reflects On Working With Amanda Bynes

The All That star appreciating Bynes said, “I can only speak to my experience while I was working with Amanda and that was that she was, like you said, just an incredible talent”. He further added, “She was so funny, she was so, she was like a rocket ship. She got on set and she was just, the talent that just oozed from her effortlessly was awe-inspiring.”

He expressed he was a fan of Bynes even before he shared a screen with her. He said, “She was a big star to me because I’d grown up watching All That, and so for me when I booked The Amanda Show, I just couldn't believe it, and that I got to work with her.” “I was already such a big fan.” It may be hard for the fans of The Amanda show to hear but Bell revealed that he has not been in touch with Bynes for a long time.

Controversy around Quite On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV documentary

Since the release of Quite On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV documentary series, many Nickelodeon fans have been shocked and heartbroken to hear the allegations and revelations made by the child actors and people who worked for Nickelodeon. Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell were one of the main subjects of the Docu-Series.

For years, people have been discussing the unsettling treatment of child actors on Nickelodeon shows. The topic gained a lot of attention on social media, but it wasn't until this documentary came out that the survivors were able to share their experiences and speak up about what happened.

