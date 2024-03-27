When Was Drake Bell’s Song In The End Released? Find Out As Nickelodeon Alum Reveals How Track Was Inspired By Abuse He Suffered As Child

Drake Bell has opened up about how he turned his pain into music years before he publicly shared as a survivor of sexual assault. The 37-year-old, who disclosed his past sexual abuse by former acting coach Brian Peck during his time as a child actor on Nickelodeon, has expressed that certain songs of his served as coping mechanisms.

In a TikTok post shared on Saturday, he said that his track In the End from his debut album, Telegraph, released in 2005, was inspired by his past experiences. The clip he posted, featuring footage of himself listening to the initial verses of the song, was captioned: "Wrote this song when I was 15 about what happened before I said anything to anyone." The audio includes the lines, "Wake up / It's time to gather your things and drive away / Breathe out, the days ahead will treat you better; / That's what they say; / Another day passes without a word / But it's okay if you turn [around]."

More details about his album, In The End

The song In The End was released in 2005 and co-written by Bell and Michael Corcoran, his debut album's co-producer. Corcoran, known for composing music for various Nickelodeon series like Drake and Josh, iCarly, and Victorious, collaborated with Bell on the track.

The pop-rock song initially starts as a ballad before transitioning into an uplifting tone. Throughout the song, Bell, known for his role in "I Found a Way," repeats the chorus: "And in the end, are you stronger? (Are you stronger?) / Do you no longer need to recover? / And where have you been since it's been over? (Since it's been over) over my shoulder, under my skin, will you ever return again?"

The compelling verses include lines such as: "Wake up. The monsters in your head have left you / All to yourself, it's alright / If ugly little things remind you of how it felt / Another day, no one tells you what it means / What's in your way and poisonin' your dreams / The darkest place that you've ever been."

Drake Bell's journey of healing through music

Following the release of the Quiet on Set trailer, which hinted at Bell sharing his experience in the series, he debuted a new single titled I Kind of Relate, reflecting on his trauma. In a poignant music video reminiscent of Drake and Josh, Bell sings, "I kind of relate; I found beauty in my pain; I’m running away; from the abuse and all the shame."

Sharing the music video on YouTube, Bell expressed that the song was inspired by his past and felt it was the right time to share it now that his story was being told. Speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, Bell discussed his decision to open up, citing the supportive environment created by the project's directors.

In 2004, Bell's abuser, Brian Peck, pleaded no contest to charges related to sexual misconduct with a minor, resulting in a prison sentence and registration as a sex offender. Bell's identity as the victim was initially kept confidential due to his age at the time.

