Top 10 Amanda Bynes Movies and TV Shows: From Easy A To Hairspray

Amanda Bynes has made a name for herself in the world of comedy, captivating audiences from a young age. Starting with Nickelodeon's "All That" and later starring in her own show, The Amanda Show, she honed her comedic talents. As we reflect on Amanda Bynes' illustrious career, it's clear that her comedic genius has left an enduring impact on both film and television. Let's celebrate her talent by exploring the top 10 movies and TV shows that have solidified her legacy as one of comedy's brightest stars.

1. Hairspray(2007)

In the musical romantic comedy, Hairspray, Amanda Bynes portrays Penny, a sheltered and religious teenager who is best friends with Tracy, played by Nikki Blonsky. Released in 2007, the film is based on the 2002 Broadway musical of the same name. With an all-star cast including John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Zac Efron, and many more, it is no wonder that the film grossed over $200 million at the box office, as it was anticipated as a showcase of skill from the actors in the film.

2. What I Like About You (2002)

A standout role for Bynes, What I Like About You ran for four seasons, with her character reprised throughout. The sitcom follows two sisters in NYC, with Bynes as Holly and Jennie Garth as Val. Popular guests on the series included Megan Fox, Tony Hawk, Minka Kelly, among others.

Advertisement

Holly, Bynes portrays a bubbly and bright-eyed teenager who admires her responsible older sister, Val. While Val typically has everything under control due to her independence, Holly navigates her world with teenage angst. Despite their differences, the two sisters care for each other, providing support in the absence of their parents. Val's romantic life serves as a source of stability amidst the stress of caring for her younger sister.

3. The Amanda Show (1999)

A standout role for Bynes, What I Like About You ran for four seasons, with her character reprised throughout. The sitcom follows two sisters in NYC, with Bynes as Holly and Jennie Garth as Val. Popular guests on the series included Megan Fox, Tony Hawk, Minka Kelly, among others.

Holly, Bynes portrays a bubbly and bright-eyed teenager who admires her responsible older sister, Val. While Val typically has everything under control due to her independence, Holly navigates her world with teenage angst. Despite their differences, the two sisters care for each other, providing support in the absence of their parents. Val's romantic life serves as a source of stability amidst the stress of caring for her younger sister.

4. Big Fat Liar (2002)

In her first lead movie role, Bynes starred as Kaylee, Jason's best friend. In the film, Jason, played by Frankie Muniz, runs into Marty Wolf, played by Paul Giamatti, who offers him a ride to school. Wolf steals Jason's paper, prompting Jason and Kaylee to fly to Los Angeles and discover Wolf's plagiarism. They pranked Wolf, causing him stress. Eventually, Wolf is fired, and Jason's film is produced, making their efforts worthwhile.

5. She’s the Man (2006)

In the unique romantic comedy She’s the Man, Bynes stars as Viola, alongside Channing Tatum as Duke. Viola takes her brother's place at a college he doesn’t want to attend, disguising herself as him. She rooms with a male, maintaining her male persona until meeting Duke, a soccer player she's interested in.

Noticing Duke's interest in Olivia, Viola uses her knowledge to help him impress her. In exchange, Duke assists Viola in soccer training so she can make the team. Viola keeps her true identity secret until her brother unexpectedly arrives. She faces the choice of revealing herself to Duke or keeping her secret. Duke is initially shocked but forgives her and they attend a fancy dance together, deciding to further their relationship. The following year, they attend the same college, continuing to see each other exclusively.

Advertisement

6. Sydney White (2007)

In the modern-day retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Sydney White attends college and joins her mother's sorority, seeking friendship and acceptance. However, her attractiveness makes Rachel, the popular girl in the Kappa Sorority, feel threatened. Their rivalry heats up when they both like Tyler.

Sydney gets kicked out of Kappa for not following Rachel's orders during pledging. She then becomes friends with Lenny and other outsiders. Determined to stand up for herself and her friends, Sydney runs for student council against Rachel to fight campus elitism. Despite Rachel's attempts to ruin her, Sydney wins the election, becomes the top-ranked girl on the website, and wins Tyler's heart, beating Rachel in the end.

7. All That (1996)

It aired from 1994 to 2005, but Bynes was only present for seasons three through six. All That is similar to a modern Saturday Night Live, except it is full of teenage acts, including Nick Cannon, Lori Beth Denberg, Gabriel Iglesias, and many more. The show was so successful that stars like Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were given their own spin-off series.

Though All That had writers, the cast of comedians were encouraged to improvise as much as possible. A popular sketch on the show was Ask Ashley, where Bynes was featured as someone who gave advice to those who called in while she resides in her bedroom at home. Another well-liked sketch was Good Burger, where Kel Mitchell was featured as a lethargic, low-life cashier at a fast food restaurant.

8. Easy A (2010)

Bynes appears in a supporting role as Marianne Bryant, a devout Christian student who spreads rumors about her classmates' promiscuity. The film follows Olive (Emma Stone) as she navigates high school rumors and scandals after pretending to be promiscuous to boost her social status. Easy A is a witty and sharp satire of high school life, tackling issues of reputation, morality, and self-acceptance with humor and heart.

9. Love Wrecked (2005)

In this film, Bynes stars as Jenny Taylor, an avid fan of pop star Jason Masters (Chris Carmack). During a cruise, Jenny's obsession with Jason leads her to follow him to a secluded island when he goes ashore. However, their idyllic adventure takes an unexpected turn when they become stranded together after a storm wrecks their cruise ship.

Advertisement

As they spend time together on the island, Jenny must navigate her growing feelings for Jason while also trying to find a way to return home. However, things become complicated when Jenny discovers that they are not alone on the island, and she must compete with another girl (played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler) for Jason's affections.

With its mix of romance, comedy, and adventure, Love Wrecked takes viewers on a fun and entertaining journey as Jenny learns valuable lessons about love, friendship, and the importance of being true to oneself.

10. Robots (2005)

From the creators of the Ice Age franchise and dominating the box office upon its release in 2005, this computer-animated sci-fi comedy dazzled audiences. In this visually stunning film, Bynes lends her voice to the character of Piper Pinwheeler, a clever and spirited tomboy. It's not the first time Bynes has showcased her vocal talents, and her humorous performance in Robots is captivating. Throughout the movie, she proves she can hold her own against esteemed cast members like Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, Drew Carey, and the late Robin Williams.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returing To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say