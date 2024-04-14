Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Renewed; Know Updates On Lower Decks Season 5

Executive producers of Strange New Worlds expressed their thrill for the season renewal by Paramount+ in an official statement.

By Tiyasa Biswas
Published on Apr 13, 2024
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Greenlit For New Season; Lowers To Conclude
Ethan Peck and Jack Quaid in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (PC: IMDb)

The Star Trek franchise is booming with new seasons. The fan-favorite Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which is currently in production for its third season set to premiere in 2025, was greenlit for a Season 4 as well. Besides that, Star Trek’s first-ever animated comedy project, Star Trek: Lower Decks will see off fans with its fifth season scheduled for a debut later this year. 

Executive producers of Strange New Worlds expressed their thrill for the season renewal by Paramount+ in an official statement. While the conclusion of Lower Decks may put off some viewers, two new Star Trek projects are also scheduled to begin in 2024. 

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds renewed; Lower Decks to conclude

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first premiered on Paramount+ in 2022 and instantly became a fan-beloved show. The rising popularity was felt in Season 2 which made it to Nielsen’s 10 most-watched streaming original series chart for several weeks. Season 2 showcased a riveting musical episode and a crossover feature with Lower Decks. 

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds, we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together. We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure,” showrunners Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. Lower Decks Season 3 will be all ready to go in 2025. 

Strange New Worlds features younger versions of Star Trek legacy characters Ethan Peck’s Spock, Celia Rose Gooding’s Uhura, and Paul Wesley’s Kirk. 


Whereas, Lower Decks focuses on the junior officers of the USS Cerritos like Beckett Mariner, Brad Boimler, D’Vana Tendi, and Sam Rutherford since the animated show’s debut in 2020. It is set in the timeline after Star Trek: Nemesis and has featured cameos of Star Trek veterans like George Takei, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and more. 

Speaking of Season 5, as the curtain falls on Lower Decks, Kurtzman and showrunner Mike McMahon said, “We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures.”

Moreover, they reminisced about making the superhit Star Trek series. They said, “While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we’ve spent making this show has been a dream come true.”

Other Star Trek projects in the works

Producer Kurtzman has supervised the Star Trek TV universe through his Secret Hideout production and CBS Studios. Alongside Strange New Worlds' season renewal, a full-length film made for TV only, Star Trek: Section 31 which stars Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh, recently wrapped up production and shall soon premiere to viewers globally. Another new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will kickstart shooting in 2024. 


Executive vice president of programming at Paramount+, Jeff Grossman said, “It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers.”

Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds stand as two integral projects of the Star Trek TV universe and despite Lower Decks’ conclusion, the franchise is keen on taking it a notch higher. 

Latest Articles