Steve Carell Joins Tina Fey In Netflix Comedy Series The Four Seasons Based On 1981 Universal Film

Steve Carell has been roped in for a role in the Netflix comedy series The Four Seasons. Carell will be starring alongside Tina Fey, with whom he shared the screen in the 2010 movie Date Night. While the details about the actor’s role have not been disclosed yet, the series is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same title.

The show was announced in the initial months of this year and is said to go into production at the end of 2024. The release date of the series is kept under wraps.

What Will The Four Seasons Be About?

As the series is said to be an adaptation of the 1981 film, it will follow a similar narrative across the seasons. The story of The Four Seasons follows a married couple going on a vacation with two other couples every season of the year. The movie is divided into four parts, showing different phases of a relationship. Beginning with romance, the movie shows fights, breakups, and make-ups.

The film did well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics for its acting, music score, and storyline. The leads in the movie were played by Alda as Jack and Carol Burnett as Kate. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond will produce the Netflix series. Additionally, Alda and Merissa Bregham have also come on board to produce the show.

ALSO READ: 'After you have a kid you are picking up a...': What Steve Carell told John Krasinski about having children

Steve Carell’s Versatile Acting Career

Carell is popularly known for playing a funny character, especially after his role as Michael Scott in The Office. Since his exit from the show in 2011, the actor has shown versatility across movies and shows. Carell has acted in a wide range of feature films, from Crazy Stupid Love to The Big Short to 40 Year Old Virgin.

Furthermore, the actor earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a murderous chemical heir in The Fox Catcher. Carell has lent his voice to the hit film franchise The Despicable Me and returned to TV with Apple TV’s The Morning Show. For the upcoming projects, the actor has signed to voice the characters in Despicable Me 4 and IF.

ALSO READ: 6 Golden Globe Awards funniest winning speeches of all time; from Steve Carell to Hugh Grant