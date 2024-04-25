The Office Co-Stars John Krasinski And Steve Carell Reunite For Former's Directorial Project IF; WATCH

Steve Carell and John Krasinski, starred together in The Office. The former co-stars came together to collaborate on Krasinski’s upcoming directorial project IF.

Many fans are surprised and excited to see the former co-stars after many years. The Office is one of the most watched and loved series of all time, and the series’s fans got a little nostalgic as they saw this pair in the video posted by Karsniski himself on his social media accounts.

John Krasinski shares IF’s promo video on social media

Krasinski dropped the promo video on his social media accounts. In the promo video, they both meet up for the first time in many years. The Jack Ryan star captained the promo, “Reunited and it feeeeels so gooooood!”

In the video, Krasinski says, “Blue is played by Steve Carell, who happens to be a dear friend. “ He adds, “We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago.”

The video captures Krasinski and Carell together in a recording studio. Krasinski says to Carell, “So Good to see you.” To which Carell responds, “Oh my lord.” Krasinski questions, “I was just telling you guys — has it been years?” to which Carell jokingly replies that he is glad that they were getting it. He further adds that this is so intimate. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further in the video the duo hilariously perform their meet-up scene again. Krasinski and Carell compliment each other as well. The next part of the video captures both in the recording booth, where Carell is recording his lines for the character he is playing in the film.

Many fans shared their reactions to this pair’s reunion. A fan on Instagram said, “MY HEARTTTT.” another fan reacted by saying, “We need office to comeback.”

More about the IF movie

The movie is about a girl who can see everyone’s imaginary friends, she embarks on her journey to reconnect the forgotten IFs (Imaginary Friends) with their kids.

The movie has a star-studded cast. IF stars Ryan Renolds, Cailey Fleming, Emily Blunt, Matt Bamon, George Clooney, Richard Jenkins, Bradley Cooper, Amy Schumer, Blake Lively, Louis Gossett Jr., Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, John Krasinski and Steve Carell.

The movie is written and directed by John Krasinski and produced by John Krasinksi, Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, and Ryan Renolds. The movie will be released on May 17.

ALSO READ: Steve Carell Joins Tina Fey In Netflix Comedy Series The Four Seasons Based On 1981 Universal Film