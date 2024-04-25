If Movie: When Is This Steve Carell-John Krasinski Starrer Coming Out? Release Date, Plot, Cast & More To Know

When you talk about watching great chemistry between friends, IF could be the film that can be added to your watchlist. The movie is right around the corner and has a perfect storyline for an audience of any age.

It has the potential to become a summer blockbuster, so here are the details of the upcoming and highly anticipated flick, IF.

IF’s cast and release date

The family comedy movie, set to release on May 17, 2024, has an excellent cast assembled to not just entertain the audience but to touch their hearts. Taking them on a tour filled with emotions and amazement, this movie will bring along the talents and skills of many acclaimed stars in the Hollywood movie industry.

The movie has a grand star cast which includes John Krasinski and his lovely wife Emily Blunt. Besides the two, who are also the most loved pair in Hollywood, you would be enjoying the comic side of Ryan Reynolds.

The other great actors who are a part of this film are Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Awkwafina, and Cailey Fleming.

Along with them, as an audience, you are also in for a treat as Maya Rudolph, known for her role in Grown Ups, has given her voice to a character in the film.

Besides her, Sam Rockwell and Louis Gossett Jr. are also among the voice actors in IF.

IF’s plot and more

The movie, which brings along joy and excitement, will also take you on a journey of self-realization. The plot of IF revolves around a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming). She is shown to experience a troublesome phase in her life; however, she gains the ability to see the imaginary friends of the people around her.

She then discovers that these imaginary friends, who are also referred to as IFs, are the ones who have been abandoned by a number of kids they once tried to help.

This ability that Bea unexpectedly gains is then shown to be shared with her neighbor, Carl. Once they team up together, both Bea and Carl embark on an adventure to reunite the cute but not-so-little IFs with their former kid friends.

The tale itself might teach viewers a lot about life, about how to deal with stress, and how to motivate yourself, as the tagline of the movie goes, "A story you have to believe to see."

IF is a live-action and animated fantasy comedy directed by John Krasinski. He is also the writer and producer of this movie. The movie, IF, is the latest directing project by Krasinski, following the success of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II. It will also reunite both Reynolds and the writer after the two shared the screen in the movie Free Guy.

