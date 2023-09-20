'After you have a kid you are picking up a...': What Steve Carell told John Krasinski about having children

Steve Carell and John Krasinski share a strong bond of friendship ever since they co-starred in the popular series The Office. Beyond the sets, the actors shared their opinions on fatherhood and much more. In a throwback interview, Krasinski once revealed an invaluable piece of advice that he had received from Carell.

John Krasinski shared an advice on fatherhood he got from Steve Carell

John has two daughters with his wife Emily Blunt named Hazel and Violet. And when it comes to children, Carell has some experience himself with a son John and a daughter Elisabeth. In an interview with People Magazine, Krasinski revealed an important piece of advice that he had received from Steve Carell.

He recalled and revealed, “I remember Steve Carell said to me, ‘If your old life was your favorite book, then after you have a kid you are picking up a totally different book that is now your new favorite book.’”

When asked about how fatherhood changed him at the Sundance Film Festival, Krasinski said, "When you go through that existential crack that everybody goes through in a different way, but it is a moment and it is the moment that changes you in an enormous way. It's the mirror being held up to you whether you like it or not."

When John Krasinski spoke about being Emily Blunt’s ‘No 1 Fan’

In the same interview with People Magazine, Krasinski also spoke about his wife Emily Blunt and shared, “It’s really that we just got lucky. It’s one of those things, I’m having more fun now than the day I met her, and it’s pretty wild. I don’t know the formula to it, but I think she’s hilarious, extremely talented, and I’m definitely her No 1 fan.”

In an interview with Glamour in 2016, Krasinski admitted that he had watched Emily Blunt on The Devil Wears Prada on repeat over 70 times. After the couple had been dating for a bit, Emily asked him if he had watched the movie. He said in the interview, "I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What's a lot?' And I said, '75 times,'" he said. He then quipped, "I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!"

Meanwhile, John Krasinski and Steve Carell are also working on the movie IF which is written, directed and co-produced by Krasinski and stars Steve Carell along with other actors like Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt and others.

