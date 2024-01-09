6 Golden Globe Awards funniest winning speeches of all time; from Steve Carell to Hugh Grant

The Golden Globe Awards, widely regarded as the height of distinction in the film and television industries, are about more than just celebrating remarkable achievements; they are also about giving memorable and, at times, hilarious speeches. This tradition of combining comedy and appreciation has resulted in some spectacular occasions throughout the years. Let's take a walk down memory lane to look at six of the funniest Golden Globes-winning speeches in history.

1. Ricky Gervais' quirky reminder (2004)

When British actor Ricky Gervais won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for The Office, he forgot to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Gervais, blaming his British ancestry, said, "We ruled the world before you," garnering a round of applause from the audience.

2. Emma Thompson's Jane Austen spin (1995)

Emma Thompson injected a bit of literary comedy into her acceptance speech after winning Best Actress for Ang Lee's Sense and Sensibility in 1995. She entertained the crowd with a dramatized rendition of how Jane Austen may have described attending the Golden Globes.

3. Steve Carell's comedic acceptance (2006)

In 2006, Steve Carell matched Gervais' earlier win as Best Actor for the American adaptation of The Office. Carell used his comic skills to reveal he had no idea how to write an acceptance speech, giving credit to his wife Nancy Carell, who wrote it. His appreciation for his wife took a hilarious turn when he thanked her again, infusing a lovely dose of amusement into the ceremony.

4. Sofia Vergara's playful pronunciation (2017)

Sofia Vergara purposefully inserted some mischief into the 2017 Golden Globes speech. In reference to the HFPA's notoriety, she purposefully misspelled "Golden Globes has an annual tradition" as "Golden Globes has an anal tradition." The deliberate slip added unexpected laughter to the event, highlighting Vergara's lively attitude.

5. Taraji P Henson's 20-year wait (2016)

When Taraji P. Henson won a Golden Globe for her role in Empire, she defied the prompt to end her acceptance speech with a sarcastic retort: "I've waited 20 years for this. You're going to wait." Her unashamed humor and joy at her long-awaited win provided a refreshing and genuine tone to the evening.

6. Hugh Grant's unapologetic delight (1995)

Hugh Grant brought refreshing honesty to the stage when winning the award for Best Actor - Musical or Comedy for Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1995. Grant joked about his own lack of cool in relishing the honor, expressing real excitement at winning. He sarcastically thanked different contributors, including director Mike Newell's "tremendous bad temper" and co-star Andie MacDowell's compassion, ending in a heartfelt acknowledgment of his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, who put up with his idiosyncrasies while filming.

The Golden Globe Awards, known for its sparkle and splendor, are also notable for the comedy that the exceptional winners put into their acceptance speeches. Each moment adds a layer of comedy to the event, from Ricky Gervais' oblivious charm to Emma Thompson's literary wit. As we look forward to future Golden Globe Awards, we anticipate the next batch of hilarious and iconic speeches that will define the ceremony's legacy.

