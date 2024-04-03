'We Became Brothers And Best Of Friends ': John Amos' Emotional Tribute To Late Roots Co-star Louis Gossett Jr.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

American actor John Amos expressed his genuine tribute to his late Roots co-star and best friend Louis Gossett Jr. Speaking to the People, he shared how much he admired his late co-star and friend and how their journey of friendship began. The late acting legend’s family gave their statement to the media outlet on Friday.

John Amos shares emotional tribute to his late co-star Louis Gossett Jr.

Actor John Amos remembers his late co-star and close friend, Louis Gossett Jr. Sharing his heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor, John Amos told People, "Lou Gossett was one of the most gifted actors in television who I truly admired."

He continued, "I admired him for his natural gifts as an actor and for the human being that he was. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him and get to know him. We were both fortunate to work together as fellow actors on Roots.”

"From that point, our friendship began and over the years, we became brothers and the best of friends over time," Amos added. "That is something I will always cherish. His name was Lou. L for a human being who was full of Life. O for his unique ability as an Observer. U for his Unselfish approach to living. He will be missed."

Meanwhile, back in February last year, he shared an Instagram post saying, “It’s always great to stay in touch w your #ROOTS a chat with my good Buddy legendary actor @lougossettjr”

He is seen talking to the late actor sitting in the chair at his house, addressing him with respect and asking how is he doing.

Late actor’s family statement to People

On Friday, Gossett Jr.’s family gave their statement to People, "It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

According to the Associated Press, they were the first ones to report on the late actor’s death when his nephew told the outlet that he passed away on Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Late actor Louis Gossett Jr.’s prolific career

The Hollywood actor started his career on the stage in 1950s Broadway shows like Take a Giant Step, The Desk Set, and A Raisin in the Sun. He made his debut in the 1961 film adaptation of the latter production, per People.

Moreover, A Raisin in the Sun film adaptation was released two years after the original Lorraine Hansberry play premiered on Broadway. Gossett Jr. acted alongside another legendary Sidney Poitier in both the stage play and the film.

From there on, Gossett Jr. has an acting career spanning more than sixty years. In addition, IMDb credits the commendable actor with over 200 roles to his name and 12 projects that were still in the works before he passed away.

He made his last appearance in the musical film The Color Purple, followed by two episodes of the BET+ series Kingdom Business.

Late actor Louis Gossett Jr.’s last interview

In People’s final interview, Gossett Jr. is the first black performer to win an Oscar. He won best supporting actor for his role as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in the film An Officer and a Gentleman at the 55th Academy Awards in 1983.

According to the media outlet, he hopes to go to heaven.

"I’m not afraid to die and the fact of going to heaven," the actor said in January. "I know they are having some great concerts up there."

"I know that and my heroes and heroines are up there and I think it's different from what we think it is and the old days," he added. "I think after we make that transition, I think it's going to be a great time."

To know more about the late actor, watch Remembering Passage: Remembering Louis Gossett Jr. by CBS Sunday Morning, uploaded on YouTube.

The late veteran actor had married and divorced three times. He is survived by his two beloved sons, Satie and Sharron.

