'He Had Tears In His Eyes': Colman Domingo Remembers Final Moment With Late The Color Purple Costar Louis Gossett Jr.

Colman Domingo has opened up about his cherished memories of his late co-star Louis Gossett Jr.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning legend, who shared the screen with Domingo in the movie musical The Color Purple released in December, passed away on March 28 at the age of 87. In a heartfelt essay penned for Variety, Domingo, 54, fondly recalled the emotional moments they shared on set.

“The first day that I met Mr. Gossett, I said ‘Thank you,’ ” reminisced the "Rustin" Oscar nominee. “Those were the words I wanted to say. Because I knew that there would be no me if there was no him. And other giants like him.”

Domingo went on to share a poignant moment from Gossett's final day of filming The Color Purple, where he portrayed the character Ol' Mister. Domingo recounted how he kissed his beloved co-star's hands and, in a touching gesture, asked fellow co-star Fantasia Barrino to sing a song of thank you.

It's clear that the bond forged between Domingo and Gossett on set transcended mere acting roles, leaving behind cherished memories and a profound sense of gratitude for the impact Gossett had on Domingo's life and career.

Robert Gossett's Legacy of Inspiration Lives on Through Domingo and Cast

Gossett, as recalled by Domingo, imparted words of encouragement to the cast before their performances, saying, "Knock 'em dead, now."

Domingo described how Gossett's eyes welled up with tears during these moments, a testament to the depth of emotion he brought to the set. Domingo expressed his profound gratitude for Gossett's mentorship and support, acknowledging that Gossett had run his race for them, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration.

Admiration and Camaraderie: Domingo and Gossett's On-Set Bond Shines Through

Domingo went on to praise Gossett's contributions to the set, highlighting his wealth of experience, intelligence, and infectious sense of humor. Despite his illustrious career, Gossett approached each scene with humility, often seeking validation from his co-stars.

Domingo fondly remembered Gossett asking him after a take, "Was that okay?" to which Domingo responded, "Anything you give us is a gift."

Playing the villainous character Mister in The Color Purple, Domingo felt a special connection with Gossett, who portrayed Mister's father, Ol' Mister. Domingo affectionately referred to Gossett as Daddy during filming, underscoring the familial bond they shared on set during the production helmed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey.

"Lou and I had many moments off screen just chatting about life and art," Domingo reflected on his interactions with Gossett, "and he constantly would talk about the responsibility of youth," Domingo described Gossett as not only a talented actor but also a dedicated teacher and humanitarian, emphasizing the profound impact he had beyond the realm of entertainment.

In addition to Gossett, Domingo paid tribute to several other cinema legends who have inspired him throughout his career. He named James Earl Jones, Glynn Turman, Roscoe Lee Browne, Paul Winfield, Morgan Freeman, and Sidney Poitier as trailblazers whose work he deeply admires. Domingo praised these actors for their ability to bring dignity and depth to both heroes and villains on the screen, highlighting their shared roots in theater and their contributions to the art of storytelling.

Remembering Louis Gossett Jr.: Tributes from Fellow Stars Pour In

Following the passing of Louis Gossett Jr., tributes poured in from fellow stars, each offering their own heartfelt remembrances of the legendary actor. Fantasia Barrino, 39, took to Instagram to honor Gossett, describing him as an Awesome Man.

She expressed gratitude for his contributions to the entertainment industry, acknowledging his role in paving the way for Black actors and actresses. Barrino's words reflected the immense respect and admiration felt by many for Gossett's remarkable legacy.

David Alan Grier, another co-star from The Color Purple, shared his own fond memories of Gossett. Alongside a throwback snapshot, Grier described Gossett as one of his favorite acting heroes.

He reminisced about a memorable encounter with Gossett at the Toronto Film Festival, recalling how Gossett bid him good evening as he strolled down the street with a girl on each arm. Grier's anecdote captured the essence of Gossett's larger-than-life personality and the lasting impact he had on those around him.

Domingo Reflects on Louis Gossett Jr.'s Legacy and Impact

In his poignant piece for Variety, Colman Domingo reminisced about his experience working on a workshop for a musical adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman, the iconic 1982 drama that earned Louis Gossett Jr. the distinction of becoming the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Reflecting on stepping into the same role that Gossett immortalized on screen, Domingo shared the weight of the task at hand. He described the challenge of divorcing himself from any preconceived notions of Gossett's portrayal, recognizing the impossibility of replicating the legendary actor's nuanced and deeply personal interpretation. Domingo's words echoed the reverence and respect he held for Gossett's unparalleled talent and the indelible mark he left on cinema history.

News of Gossett's passing was confirmed by his nephew, who revealed that the acclaimed actor died Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. As of yet, no cause of death has been disclosed. Gossett is survived by his two adult sons, Satie and Sharron, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

