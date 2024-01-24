What Is Colman Domingo's Net Worth? See How Much Is The Rustin Star Worth As He Scores First Oscar Nomination

Colman Domingo, a multi-talented Hollywood actor with 49 acting credits, is also a playwright, director, and producer. He has written and produced several theatre productions, including A Boy and His Soul and Dot. Domingo's theatre work also earned him and his cast an Obie Award, a prestigious honor for plays and productions worthy of distinction in 2008 for Passing Strange, which was turned into a film directed by Spike Lee.

ALSO READ: Which award will be given to Colman Domingo from the London Film Critics’ Circle? Exploring reports

What is Colman Domingo's net worth?

Although Colman Domingo's career began on stage, he has steadily worked his way up the television ladder with roles in HBO's Euphoria and AMC's Fear The Walking Dead. According to Domingo, the response to his performances has been rewarding. "It feels really good, especially, I've been working for 30 years. I've never gotten this outpouring of support and love," Domingo told Entertainment Weekly about Euphoria's success and audiences' reactions to his character in the show. "You know, I consider myself a workhorse, and you do the work and let the work speak for itself."

Domingo's diligence towards his craft has not only made him a household name but also earned him a healthy amount of money. Idol Net Worth reports that Domingo has a net worth of $2 million, which is likely to increase in his ever-rising career.

Advertisement

While Colman Domingo is known more for his television work, he's also a force on the big screen. He won critical acclaim for his role as Cutler in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. As per the Los Angeles Times, the drama-musical is up for five awards at the 93rd Academy Awards, which will be held on April 25. Domingo also starred in important films such as Ava DuVernay's Selma and Lee Daniels' The Butler.

Colman Domingo reflected on his Oscar nomination

Colman Domingo became a first-time Oscar nominee Tuesday morning for his leading role in Rustin, the biopic of openly gay civil rights advocate Bayard Rustin directed by George C. Wolfe. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo was asked that since he has been working in this industry for many years and has done so many incredible roles how it felt to be receiving this sort of acknowledgment. The actor replied, "This has been such a long, winding journey. I never expected this kind of success."

The Rustin star continued, "I knew I was dedicated to the work. And wherever it showed up, whether it was in regional theaters, Broadway, off-Broadway, I just wanted to do good work. When I got this opportunity, I just knew I was ready for it. And to lead a film in this way, especially a film about Bayard Rustin, the way we did it with this incredible director, George C. Wolfe, I was receiving some of the gifts of my career."

The interviewer then asked him when he first received the script for Rustin, what was his initial impression. "When I first received the script, I was very happy that Bayard Rustin’s story was being told. He’s someone I knew about, but I know many people didn’t know about him. And the approach, I thought, was unique. It felt very small and personal, about this person who did so much and gave so much for our civil liberties," Domingo replied.

Domingo added, "And so the one thing I knew was, I think I have everything inside me and the experience and the curiosity and the wherewithal to approach this work. I’m not a person who says “Oh, I got this, I have to do it.” I just felt like I had everything I needed and [was] curious about it. I think it was a moment of gratitude — deep, profound gratitude — that someone would trust me with this work, especially coming from the Obamas and Higher Ground and Bruce Cohen and George C. Wolfe."

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Was Boardwalk Empire casting hindered by colorism? Colman Domingo reveals agent's claim of rejection due to darker skin tone