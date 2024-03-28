What Is Miley Cyrus's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Actor-Singer's Hollywood Fortune

Miley Cyrus has been a teen favorite ever since her appearance in Hannah Montana. The pop icon became famous after entering the music industry, where her songs were listened to and loved worldwide. Most of Cyrus’s earnings came from her TV and movie roles, while other amounts came from the records she sold for her singles and albums.

The actress has also been a victim of a few controversies over the years, but she stood firm against them all and won her first Grammy Award for the track, Flowers. Here’s an exploration of Cyrus’s career in Hollywood and the net worth she has created for herself.

How Did Miley Cyrus Get Famous?

Miley Cyrus, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, grew to fame after appearing in the most loved tween show of the time, Hannah Montana. Though she gained popularity for the role, it was not the first time the actress faced the camera. Cyrus's first role was in The Big Fish in 2003. The Flowers singer also auditioned for The Adventures of Sharkboy alongside Taylor Lautner. However, none of the shows gave Miley the fame she received by playing the lead in the Disney Show.

While writing an open letter to the character in 2021, Cyrus wrote a note to her character in Hanah Montana. She wrote, "Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say, Thank you!"

Music Career

Miley Cyrus, apart from gaining popularity as an actress from Hannah Montana, set a stage for herself as a singer, too. Cyrus recorded the show's title track, which the audience heard over a million times. In 2006 and 2007, the singer-actress sold three million copies of the album, then the show was a sequel. The CDs for the track were available for sale and were half-packed under Cyrus' own name. Following her father's footsteps, the actress performed on the Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007.

Of the concerts Cyrus performed in, two were filmed and released as a 3-D movie, which collected a total of $30 million. The Last Song actress released multiple albums and singles in the coming years while being nominated for major awards, such as the Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards. In 2024, Cyrus won her first Grammy Award for her single, Flowers, which listeners across the globe loved.

Net Worth

Miley Cyrus has a net worth of $160 million, all of which she earned from her performances in movies and TV shows, as well as from her tours and concerts worldwide. The actress earned nearly $15,000 per episode while filming Hannah Montana and ten times more when she performed in concerts.

During her Best of Both Worlds tour, the singer collected around $54 million from 2007-2008. While the follow-up concerts added up to $64 million and $15 million, respectively, Her Bangerz tour collected nearly $26 million while selling out the tickets at multiple locations in 2013.

Real Estate

Miley Cyrus has bought properties worth millions of dollars over the years and has built a career for herself. In 2021, Cyrus sold her house in Hidden Hills for $7.2 million, while she bought the property for $4.9 million in 2020. The actress bought a 6,568-square-foot Malibu house in late 2022. Cyrus paid $7.9 million to purchase the Malibu home after the $15 million sale of her Nashville residence.

