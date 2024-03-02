Miley Cyrus Announces Release Of New Track Doctor (Work It Out) With Pharrell Williams; Deets inside

Miley Cyrus has hyped up the internet with the release of her latest song. She shared a small clip of the track, on which she has worked along with the cherished musician Pharrell Williams.

The video shows Miley grooving to the music, belting out the lyrics while getting into the groove of the song.

Miley Cyrus Releases a New Song

It was on Friday, during the midnight when Miley Cyrus posted a snippet of her newly released track in a joint post with Pharrell Williams on Instagram.

This groovy song is called Doctor (Work It Out) and also features the Cash in Cash Out artist.

The Instagram post by the Party in the U.S.A singer had the caption, “Doctor (Work It Out) OUT NOW @pharrell.”

The video of the snippet shows Cyrus dancing and grooving to the beat while perfectly syncing with the lyrics, “Let me work it out/hey, ooh/Let me work it out/yeah/Let little mama work it out/oh, ooh, ooh/Wanna work it out/Mmm (wanna work it out).”

In this video, the Angels Like You singer can be seen in a beautiful, glittery dress as she moves her shoulders and presents some new and attractive dancing steps.

Previously, as part of the promotional activity, Miley's Instagram account was seen teasing a few clips and photos from the shoot of the song.

Pharell Williams in Miley Cyrus’ Song

While sharing the promotional clips, the singer even reposted a snippet that she had posted at the beginning of this week. This old Instagram post had the caption, “Doctor (Work It Out) MARCH 1 @pharrell” previously.

Speaking of the musician and producer promoting the track, even his Instagram story was filled with photos of the Angels Like You singer.

Pharell Williams’ Instagram story also had photos of his and Cyrus’ latest track being promoted by several platforms around places, along with a snippet of the music video.

He was even seen speaking about his experience of working with the Dont Call Me Angel artist in one of his Instagram stories.

Pharell Williams has previously worked with Miley Cyrus on his 2014 track called Come Get It Bae. The track Doctor (Work It Out) is out now on all major music platforms.

