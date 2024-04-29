Salma Hayek Shares Stage With Madonna On Her Celebration Tour

Salma Hayek was the newest addition to Madonna’s Celebration Tour which has seen several celebrity cameos till now. The Grown Ups actress made a memorable addition to the iconic tour in her Frida Kahlo inspired outfit while also singing with the legendary singer on stage.

Salma Hayek’s memorable cameo at Madonna’s Celebration Tour

Madonna has been winning hearts all over during her Celebration Tour as she has been inviting several big-name celebrities and friends on stage to perform with her during some special concerts.

During her April 26 concert in Mexico City, she invited Salma Hayek on-stage as a guest judge during her performance of her 1990 hit Vogue.

During the performance Salma Hayek was dressed up as Frida Kahlo, the legendary painter whom she portrayed in the 2002 film Frida. The Eternals actor even got behind the mic with the legendary singer for a while, making for a sweet moment between the two.

She was so overwhelmed by the experience that she took to Instagram in order to express her gratitude to the legendary singer for the opportunity to join her on stage like this, even writing that the moment that she shared on stage with Madonna would go in her bag of precious treasures.

Madonna’s celebrity led Celebration Tour so far

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been pretty epic so far, with the singer inviting many big-name celebrities on stage during her show leading to an iconic moment or two for the fans on seeing their favorite singer with their favorite celebrities.

The 4 Minutes singer was earlier joined by Cardi B in her Los Angeles tour, Pamela Anderson in one of her Canadian Performances, actresses Julia Garner, Kelly Rippa as well as Madonna’s boyfriend Josh Popper.

In another now iconic performance, during one of her shows in New York last year, five of her six kids joined her on stage to croon to the tunes of Vogue.

The Celebration Tour is Madonna’s 12th concept tour which has taken her to 81 cities across Europe, North America and South America. The began on October 14, 2023 and is set to conclude on May 4, 2024. The last show of her tour is going to be a free concert that the legendary singer will perform at Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

