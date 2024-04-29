Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives, there's plenty of drama brewing. EJ is cooking up trouble, especially for Paulina, who has disrespected him. He's planning to mess with her political career and might even spill the beans about her superhero snowplow incident.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for this week

Meanwhile, Stefan and Kristen are scheming to kick EJ out of DiMera Enterprises. Can they ever stop betraying each other? Plus, Leo drops a bombshell secret to EJ. Could it be about Nicole's lost baby, Jude?

Sloan and Eric are still at odds over money, especially after Eric discovers Sloan's mysterious generosity towards Leo. He wonders if Leo might be blackmailing her. Meanwhile, Eric gets a job at The Spectator thanks to Leo's recommendation, and he and Nicole bond over their shared past. Will they team up for a story?

Concern grows when Chanel falls ill, sparking worries about the radioactive incident involving Paulina and her baby. Is Chanel sick because of that, or could it be something else, like a pregnancy? Meanwhile, Konstantin gains control over John and orders him to do his bidding, possibly involving Maggie's prenup.

Lastly, Tripp and Wendy bid farewell to their loved ones. Are they leaving Salem for good, or is it just a temporary goodbye? Tune in to find out the twists and turns in Salem this week!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In last week's Days of Our Lives, in the DiMera living room, Nicole notices something interesting in The Spectator while Johnny and Chanel show them their wedding gift from Allie. Nicole leaves, and EJ presents his gift - a generous check. He also offers Johnny a job at DiMera Enterprises.

Despite Abe's disapproval, Paulina returns to her office after isolation. Sloan calls Leo for an update on Eric's job application. Leo promises to help but hangs up when Chad enters, discussing a reporter vacancy. Eric becomes suspicious of Sloan's hotel charges and calls the credit card company.

At home, Sloan receives an alert about Dimitri's release, causing panic. At DiMera Enterprises, Johnny declines his father's job offer, and Chanel supports him. Paulina calls EJ to her office, criticizing his decisions. Nicole visits The Spectator to inquire about a reporter job and hugs Chad happily after being offered the position.

Sloan calls Leo, who is in his room at the Salem Inn. She's coming over. Leo tries to get rid of her discreetly when Eric arrives. Sloan barges in, shocked to see Eric. Eric confronts her about Leo's expenses, and Sloan apologizes, promising to pay back Leo. EJ rants about Paulina before supporting Nicole's reporter job. Nicole calls Chad to pitch EJ's story idea.

Abe brings Paulina home, and they discuss Chanel and Johnny's apartment hunting. Meanwhile, Chanel feels suddenly tired while walking through the Square.

