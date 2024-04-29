Sources have denied the rumors that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are expecting a child together. Instead, the 26-year-old reality personality proudly flaunted her flat belly on Instagram. She shared pictures of her toned stomach on social media to promote her newest apparel line, Khy.

Even though Jenner chose to go one size larger in low-rise jeans to get a "bigger" fit, she still looked amazing in "classic, straight leg" trousers. These "perfectly fit" her exceptional figure. The Kardashians star kept flashing skin, donning a crop top, a belted shirt, and a tight one-shoulder tee.

Earlier this month, comedian Daniel Tosh disseminated baseless information he had learned from a grocery store employee in Malibu, California, which initially set off pregnancy rumors involving Jenner.

Podcast host sparks Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors

The 38-year-old presenter of the Tosh Show podcast said to listeners on April 2, "This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping."

He described it as the scene in which Kylie stated she was pregnant with Timothée's child again, which was a surprising discovery. This week, a claim that is identical to the one that was debunked at the time went viral on social media.

Kylie Jenner Update: No Pregnancy, New Relationship Rumors

Although Jenner hasn't responded to the rumors online explicitly yet, sources informed Us Weekly on Thursday that she is "not pregnant." With ex-partner Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother, sharing a 6-year-old daughter named Stormi and a 2-year-old boy named Aire.

Ever since the couple's breakup in January 2023 became public, Jenner and Chalamet have been connected. Following several photos of the 28-year-old Wonka star and Jenner leaving each other's locations, the pair made their public debuts together in September 2023 at a Beyoncé event.

