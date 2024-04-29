Prince William and Jack Whitehall Engage in Hilarious Online Banter Over Dad Jokes

Jack Whitehall attended Kate Middleton's school and has had multiple encounters with members of the royal family. In keeping with their years-long banter, Prince William's knock-knock joke at his most recent engagement included a lighthearted remark about comedian Jack Whitehall!

Hours after a video of Prince William appeared on social media, the 35-year-old British comedian and actor replied to the Prince of Wales' joke on April 25. "I am here with the gang here talking about male mental health, and I've been asked to produce a dad joke. Since most of Jack Whitehall's jokes are rather dad-like, I was attempting to channel him, " he said.

Prince William and Jack Whitehall's dad’s joke banter

Prince William, 41, dropped the reference when asked to share a joke while recording a student radio show at St. Michael’s Church of England High School, electing to share his daughter Princess Charlotte’s "favorite joke at the moment" - a childhood classic about an "interrupting cow."

Whitehall posted a lighthearted video to Instagram with the hashtags #DadJokes and #theregoesmyknighthood, captioning it, "An outrageous shading from the future King."

The stand-up comedian from Settle Down recorded his response to a video of Prince William telling a joke to kids. When the Prince of Wales delivered the punchline, the comedian scoffed and took out a notebook to write down his thoughts.

Jack Whitehall's royal banter goes viral

By uploading a video of the humorous incident from Rebecca English of the Daily Mail and captioning it with a heart emoji and the words "Rinsed by the future king," Whitehall helped spread the joke even further on X (formerly Twitter).

The Jungle Cruise actor claims that he has been making jokes with Prince William for some time now. Whitehall met up with his old classmate Kate Middleton again when he performed at the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.

While performing at Marlborough College, Whitehall engaged in lighthearted banter and even had a meeting with Princess Diana.

