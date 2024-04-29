'So Misleading': Cardi B Slams Homophobia Accusation After Her Controversial Take On Netflix's Baby Reindeer

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Cardi B has been winning our hearts with her capability to rap and perform as an artist. She has made headlines with her hits like Bodak Yellow and WAP which took over the internet.

However, the 31-year-old rapper is also infamous for many of her controversies. This time, Cardi B’s controversial take on the Baby Reindeer series got the internet talking. The rapper also reacted to a ‘misleading’ headline related to this topic.

What did the misleading headline say?

After Cardi B shared her opinion about the series on her Instagram Live, the rapper's interesting comments about the series got the internet talking.

As per The Pink News, the headline that Cardi seemed to be talking about was, “Cardi B claims homosexuality can be caused by sexual assault: ‘Not everybody can be born gay’.”

She later took to X and reacted to the 'misleading' headline. She wrote, "Wow.. this headline is so misleading for something that is so serious. I was talking about the show BABY REINDEER!! Here's the live for CONTEXT. @ElliottWilson let me take over cuz ya writers gotta do better!!"

What did Cardi B say about the show?

During her Instagram Live, she revealed that she did not finish watching the show because the fourth or fifth episode traumatized her a little bit.

The rapper added, “The guy wants to be a comedian, he meets this guy, he told him he was going to put him on. The guy introduced him to drugs and while he was drugged up, the guy was raping him. They started f***ing him and sucking his d**k and all this weird s**t and because of that, the guy started finding out that he was getting into that.”

She said it shocked her as women don't hear or see what men experience when they go through sexual assault.

Cardi reflected that she has a cousin and she knew that he was gay since he was two years old and then there are some men who realize that they are gay after facing sexual assault.

She continued, “If you see that episode, the guy was straight, he got raped, then he started going through these emotions. She added, “He wanted to identify what he likes, all because he got sexually assaulted.”

Wow.. this headline is so misleading for something that is so serious. I was talking about the show BABY REINDEER!! Here’s the live for CONTEXT.@ElliottWilson let me take over cuz ya writers gotta do better!! https://t.co/6QzqLJ84ah pic.twitter.com/onDNjZThpa — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 25, 2024

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

