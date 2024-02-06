Miley Cyrus Thanks Everyone In Her Speech But Her Dad; Find Out About The Duo's Rocky Relationship

Miley Cyrus ’s hit song Flowers which generated a gazillion streams after being released in the beginning of 2023 won Record of the Year at the 66th annual Grammy Awards last night, as well as winning her the Best Pop Solo Performance for the same song. But when the singer took to stage to give a heartfelt speech and thanked everybody, she did not once mention her father, and people have been wondering if their relationship has worsened.

What did Miley say in her acceptance speech?

It came as no surprise when Miley’s self love anthem Flowers won Record of the Year at the Grammys. The song broke many records and became the first song to garner 100 million Spotify streams in one week. It also sat on top of the Billboard Hot 100 list for eight weeks and gathered one trillion streams in three months.

The track won Miley her first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance as well as getting the Record of the Year Award. Miley received the first award from one of her idols, pop icon Mariah Carey. She also performed Flower at the Grammys, and when she got up on the stage to receive the Record of the Year award for Flowers, the singer made sure to give a sweet and funny speech and thank everyone, except her father.

Advertisement

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she said, telling people that even though the award is super important, it’s not the most important thing. She then thanked, "everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look." She went on to thank other people and even said she is not forgetting anyone but “might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” before exiting the stage. The viewers all took notice of the fact that though Miley thanked her sister and mother, her dad was absent from the list.

Why do Miley and Billy Ray get along anymore?

The split between Miley and her father Billy Ray Cyrus was a surprise to everyone because of how close they have always been. They have been with each other all throughout Miley’s rise to fame since her Hannah Montana days, with Billy playing her father in the show. But as it turns out, Billy’s recent engagement to singer-songwriter Firerose was the reason why the father-daughter duo are not on speaking terms anymore.

Miley and Noah’s parents Billy Ray (62) and Tish (56) split and divorced in 2023. Within just a few months, Billy was engaged to singer-songwriter Firerose, who, at 34, is only four years older than Miley. More than the age-gap, people found it weirder that Billy met her during the filming of Hannah Montana, when she was much much younger. However, the relationship caused some serious damage to the relationship between Miley and her father, even though her other siblings all seem to be okay with it.

Miley’s mother has also since remarried to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and it was said that Miley was in attendance at their nuptials and was even a bridesmaid for her mother. So the issue between her and her father does not seem to be the fact that he moved on from her mother and remarried, but probably the age gap between him and his new partner. Even though people are hoping that the two will start seeing eye to eye as some time passes, the fact that Miley did not even mention her father in her acceptance speech proved that their relationship is still very rocky.

Advertisement

It has also been revealed that the two of them are not even on speaking terms anymore, and she has also unfollowed him on Instagram. Last year, Miley teared up talking about her father in an interview. It was also revealed by an insider that she did not know about her father’s engagement to Firerose before the news broke on the internet. As for now, it seems that there are quite a few issues between the father-daughter duo that might not get solved very soon.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Pop Solo Performance For Flowers