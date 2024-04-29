Aubrey O’Day Alleges Sean Diddy Combs Tried To Buy Her Silence In Return Of Publishing Rights; Deets Inside

Sean Diddy Combos seems to be a polarizing figure, with numerous women accusing him of various things, all of which he has denied.

As Diddy battles a lawsuit in court, federal officers have been conducting extensive investigations, from raiding the rapper's house to hours of questioning. Recently, Abrey O’Day claimed Sean Diddy Combs tried to buy her silence by turning over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records.

"I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me,” O’Day said in a sneak peek from the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, which releases via Tubi on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

As for what O’Day believed Diddy’s “motivation” was at the time, she alleged, “I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible.” Let's take a minute and find out more about this news below.

Aubrey O'Day opens up about the matter

Aubrey O'Day stated that when she reviewed the publishing contract, it specified the opposite of what she had expected: she would not be financially compensated.

She further explained that the contract demanded she relinquish her rights to her story and experiences, specifically requiring her to remain silent and avoid speaking negatively about an individual. Upon realizing these terms, she concluded that something ominous was imminent.

A source close to Diddy with knowledge of the situation refuted O'Day's claim that everyone signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). "Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists—an unprecedented move within the industry that he was not obligated to make—not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to her claims," the insider told Us Weekly.

About the documentary The Downfall of Diddy

The Downfall of Diddy, a documentary, focuses on life after the raids on Sean Combs' homes and the subsequent federal investigation.

TMZ also spoke to a Danity Kane singer who was signed to Bad Boy Records in the 2000s. This interview is part of a new TMZ documentary that will be released on Tubi on Sunday.

However, behind the scenes, Aubrey claims Diddy wanted the artists to sign NDAs as part of the deal, which would've muzzled them from speaking on their experiences at Bad Boy.

One of the reasons Aubrey declined Diddy's offer for publishing rights was that she is making a substantial income independently and does not require additional financial support. She has explored various ventures, including OnlyFans, which has proven highly successful for her.

Aubrey says she sensed that signing her ability to speak would be a bad idea. She finds speaking incredibly important, especially after all the allegations against Diddy by Cassie and others, which he has denied. By the way, Aubrey is the only person who has spoken out about this for years.

She has a lot more to say, and it will all be revealed in the documentary TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, streaming on Tubi. Don't miss it!

