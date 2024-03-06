Who Is AJ Odudu? All We Know About The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Host

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter and host famous for shows like Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Big Breakfast. After a six-year hiatus, the new version of Celebrity Big Brother will return to the small screens. With this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, the OG hosts AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Beast, 39, are set to return and feel confident about the show’s success.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter known for hosting shows like Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Big Breakfast. Her TV host career started in 2010, and she appeared on many shows consecutively.

Odudu started her TV career with The 5:19 Show in 2010, followed by Geordie Shore. Later, she landed herself as the host of Big Brother and has stuck with it ever since. The host has made several special appearances in shows like Don't Rock the Boat, Lorraine, Morning Live, The One Show, and Comic Relief.

Besides appearing as host, Odudu also took a shot as a contestant on shows like Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019 and Cooking with the Stars in 2021. Hosting is one of the feathers in her hat, as she is also a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist.

AJ Odudu’s personal life

The TV presenter was born in Blackburn, Lancashire, to Nigerian parents on February 12, 1988. She graduated from Keele University in 2009. She was known but also criticized for her unique Lancashire accent, but her mother encouraged her to embrace it.

A fun fact about Odudu is that her real name is Onatejiro Odudu, which she changed to AJ later. The host currently resides in South East London and has an approximate net worth of $1.2 million.

Odudu faced criticism for her appearance and accent during her TV career

Odudu’s TV career was soaring, but it wasn’t without its challenges! When her show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side was not renewed by Channel 5, she learned that it had to do with the backlash she received.

The host spoke about this on a podcast called Nobody Told Me; she said, “I remember people tweeting: ‘Who is that black girl with that dodgy accent?’ and ‘Why does she sound like that?”

Odudu continued, “That made me feel so insecure. People were commenting on things I had no real control over. It didn’t help that someone internally said: ‘AJ, we think you should get some help with your voice. Maybe you can speak clearer, and we could soften your accent.’”

She talked about how her team reinforced all the negative comments and insecurities onto her instead of supporting her, which made things worse for her.

Odudu shares her excitement for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother

Despite all the challenges, Odudu continued doing amazing work as host of CBB and is set to return with a fresh new season. Odudu’s co-host Will Best spoke about the new season and working with Odudu, and he said: “Obviously it was nerve-wracking because it was a reboot, there was a lot of pressure on it, but the one thing that wasn’t nerve-wracking was I’m going to be with AJ.”

The hosts are confident about the season. “We filmed it live before, and they edited and all that jazz, but not anymore. We can now be trusted!” said Odudu.