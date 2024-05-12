Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo starrer period drama reportedly under review to get OTT premiere; DETAILS

Reports suggest that Netflix is eyeing an 80 billion KRW period drama starring Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo. Penned by acclaimed writer Noh Hee Kyung and helmed by Coffee Prince director Lee Yoon Jung, this modern period piece promises to be an epic saga spanning the 1950s to 1980s.

Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo’s drama likely to premiere on OTT

On May 11, it was reported that the OTT platform Netflix was considering a monumental project starring two South Korean megastars, Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo. The highly anticipated period drama, set in the backdrop of the K-drama business growth in the 1980s, is generating buzz with its staggering production budget of 80 billion won.

Penned by renowned writer Noh Hee Kyung and helmed by director Lee Yoon Jung, the drama is expected to span 20-24 episodes, each reportedly boasting a production cost of 3 billion won. The plot will unfold against the historical backdrop of the 1950s to the 1980s, tracing the evolution of Korean show business following the arrival of the 8th US Army after the Korean War.

While specifics regarding the script and episode count are still being finalized, fans eagerly anticipate Noh Hee Kyung's signature blend of storytelling and compelling character arcs. The collaboration between Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo, two titans of the South Korean entertainment industry, adds to the intrigue surrounding the project. With Studio Dragon and GTist backing the project, expectations are soaring for a visually stunning and emotionally resonant narrative.

More details about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo’s latest activities

Known for his iconic roles in dramas like Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, as well as blockbuster films including Train to Busan, Gong Yoo remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Recently, he graced the screens in the Netflix series The Silent Sea and is eagerly anticipated to return for the sequel of the global sensation Squid Game, showcasing his enduring popularity and talent.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo, an acclaimed actress, and Hallyu star continues to dazzle audiences with her captivating performances. Renowned for her roles in beloved dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Encounter, Song Hye Kyo's performance as Moon Dong Eun in the Netflix series The Glory earned her accolades and acclaim. With her undeniable talent and international appeal, Song Hye Kyo continues to solidify her status as one of South Korea's most esteemed actresses, captivating audiences with each new project she undertakes.

