Srikanth Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's biographical drama shows solid 90 percent growth; Netts 4.25 crores

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others saw a very good jump of around 90 percent on its second day at the box office as it netted around Rs 4.25 crore nett. The second day jump of Srikanth is very reassuring and if the movie is able to consolidate on Sunday and hold strong on Monday, it will be on its way to be yet another success for the Hindi Film Industry.

Srikanth Grows By Around 90 Percent On Its Second Day At The Box Office

The two day cume of Srikanth stands at around Rs 6.50 crores nett and the weekend can be 11-11.50 crores depending on how the movie does on its first Sunday.

Even with a low opening, the Rajkummar Rao starrer can be on its way to become a success because the Saturday trend suggests so, and also because movies have become leggier after pandemic. In the last couple of months, we have seen movies do over 20 times their opening day number and what needs to be seen is whether the biographical drama can manage the same or not.

How Is Srikanth Different From Other Word Of Mouth Driven Films?

What separates Srikanth from other recent well-trended films is that the opening is higher. In today's time and age, a bigger opening goes a long way, especially if it is a film relying on audience word of mouth.

Srikanth Emerges The Most Preferred Film In India On First Saturday

Srikanth released alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and while it opened lower, it took the lead on day 2. It can end up as the most preferred film of the weekend in India.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.25 crores Total Rs 6.50 crores nett in 2 days

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.

Srikanth In Theatres

Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

