Srikanth Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's biographical drama shows solid 90 percent growth; Netts 4.25 crores
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others has grown very well on its second day at the box office.
Srikanth registered a very good growth at the box office on its second day after a low first day
Srikanth's two day total collection stands at around Rs 6.50 crores
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others saw a very good jump of around 90 percent on its second day at the box office as it netted around Rs 4.25 crore nett. The second day jump of Srikanth is very reassuring and if the movie is able to consolidate on Sunday and hold strong on Monday, it will be on its way to be yet another success for the Hindi Film Industry.
Srikanth Grows By Around 90 Percent On Its Second Day At The Box Office
The two day cume of Srikanth stands at around Rs 6.50 crores nett and the weekend can be 11-11.50 crores depending on how the movie does on its first Sunday.
Even with a low opening, the Rajkummar Rao starrer can be on its way to become a success because the Saturday trend suggests so, and also because movies have become leggier after pandemic. In the last couple of months, we have seen movies do over 20 times their opening day number and what needs to be seen is whether the biographical drama can manage the same or not.
How Is Srikanth Different From Other Word Of Mouth Driven Films?
What separates Srikanth from other recent well-trended films is that the opening is higher. In today's time and age, a bigger opening goes a long way, especially if it is a film relying on audience word of mouth.
Srikanth Emerges The Most Preferred Film In India On First Saturday
Srikanth released alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and while it opened lower, it took the lead on day 2. It can end up as the most preferred film of the weekend in India.
The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 2.25 crores
|2
|Rs 4.25 crores
|Total
|Rs 6.50 crores nett in 2 days
About Srikanth
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.
