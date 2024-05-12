Mother’s Day 2024: The Good Bad Mother’s Ra Mi Ran, Hi Bye, Mama!’s Kim Tae Hee, and more: K-drama moms who redefined motherhood on-screen

Korean dramas never shy away from offering views with a diverse range of genres., be it, rom-com, sports, thriller, or horror. However, one thing that is always bound to leave a lingering impression is family-related stories, especially the ones with mothers-children bonds. Over the years, many popular K-dramas have blessed us with so many great on-screen moms, who make us check up on our own mothers. From Ra Mi Ran’s character in The Good Bad Mother to Kim Sun Young in Reply 1988, these mothers have not only showcased the utmost love for their kids but also redefined motherhood.

Celebrating Mother's Day 2024 with 7 best K-drama moms

On May 11, 2024, as the annual Mother’s Day knocks at our door, let’s revisit some inspiring on-screen moms who will show us the sacrifices they make for their children.

Ra Mi Ran in The Good Bad Mother

The Good Bad Mother is a heartwarming story about a single mother (played by Ra Mi Ran) and his adult son (Played by Lee Do Hyun) who relives his adolescence after encountering an accident. Before the tragic incident, Kang Ho, a prosecutor grew to have a fraught relationship with his domineering mother Young Soon.

However, since the accident, he has lost his memory, almost turning back into a seven-year-old. Now Young Soo must return to her motherly duties letting go of all her bitter feelings about her son.

As time passes, a unique yet beautiful bond reforms between the mother-son duo, giving us a lesson about the need for love from our family. The Good Bad Mother became a smash-hit drama, with all its tear-jerking moments.

Kim Tae Hee in Hi Bye, Mama!

Hi Bye, Mama! is a bittersweet drama that explores a mother’s reunion with her child. Kim Tae Hee portrays Cha Yu Ri, a ghost woman who gets to live once again but only for 49 days. When she returns to her daughter, she takes a second chance at her bond with the little kid. However, things become complicated, when her 49 days are over.

This drama is one of the best out there and shows us the emotional complexions all mothers must deal with throughout their lives.

Kim Sun Young in Reply 1988

While Reply 1988 is a rollercoaster drama that deeply focuses on interpersonal relationships with family and neighbors, one certain bond tops the others. Kim Sun Young portrays a single mother to two children - a high schooler son (played by Go Kyung Pyo) and a small daughter. As a single stay-at-home mother, she lives in deep poverty, staying afloat with money from here and there.

She saves money for his son’s new shoes but wears the same old torn clothes every day. Her already difficult life faces more hardship when her dead husband’s mother demands her to vacate the house she is living in.

Corned by so many setbacks, she goes to extreme lengths to hide this fact from their almost adult son, so much so as taking a cleaning job at a public bathhouse when her son is away at a study center.

Green Mothers’ Club

Green Mothers’ Club starring Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Jang Hye Jin, and more actresses, brilliantly captures the mothers' best interests for their children, even if it sometimes gets ugly in society’s eyes. The story centers around five mothers who enroll their kids in a prestigious school. As jealousy, determination, and cunningness partake in their lives altogether, some unexpected relationships form, while some fall.

Gong Hyo Jin in When The Camellia Blooms

Featuring Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul, this underrated drama revolves around the rollercoaster life of a single mother (Played by Gong Hyo Jin) as she tries her utmost to build a better life for his young son. Living in a small town, she becomes subject to many prejudices and difficulties.

But despite all the hardship, her bond with her son remains strong. When the Camellia Blooms is a testament to all mothers’ resilience and unconditional love for their children.

Nam Hae Yi in Crash Course in Romance

This rom-com drama has a lot to say about family by bond, not blood. Crash Course in Romance stars Jung Kyung Ho, Ryu Da In, and Lee Chae Min in the lead roles.

Though the drama centers on a different main narrative, a side storyline is bound to take over your heart. Actress Jeon Do Yeon transforms into a protective aunt for her niece Nam Hae Yi (played by Roh Yoon Seo). She isn’t her biological mother, but the kind of love, care, and dedication she has for her niece serves as a commentary on ‘you don’t need to give birth to be a mother’.

Jang Na Ra in Go Back Couple

Go Back Couple follows the troublesome married life of Choi Ban Do (played by Son Ho Joon) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra). Choi Ban Do grapples with the hardship of family responsibilities while the new mother Jin Joo faces hardship with her low self-esteem. The duo only wishes to go back, when they didn’t meet.

But when they actually mysteriously transported back to their 20s, Ma Jin Joo realizes maybe being a mother is what she wanted all along. As she feels ready to take on the additional setbacks that might come with motherhood, the drama makes us believe in families once again.

These K-dramas only depict the real stories of our mothers, who are continuously making our lives better with their unwavering love and care. So, let’s celebrate the day by asking our dear moms if they are doing well while keeping us well.

