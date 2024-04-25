Everything You Need To Know About Country Star Kellie Pickler As She Returns To Stage

Kellie Pickler wears many hats. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality. She rose to prominence as a contestant in season 5 of American Idol. After earning the sixth position in American Idol, she went on and signed a deal with 19 Recordings and BNA Records. The country star is back in the news as she is all set to rock the stage after the untimely demise of her husband, Kyle Jacobs. Kellie Pickler’s husband committed suicide last year in February. Here is everything you need to know about the marvelous Kellie Pickler.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Popular Post Malone Songs; the Ultimate List of Sunflower Hitmaker's Most Loved Bangers

Who is Kellie Pickler?

Kellie Pickler was born on June 28, 1986, in Albemarle, North Carolina. She was born to Cynthia Morton and Clyde Raymond Pickler, Jr. Her mother left when she was two years old but returned and took custody of her for two years. When Kellie was 12 years old, the court returned her to her grandparents, who raised her to adulthood because her father was no longer present in her life.

Pickler acknowledges her grandfather, Clyde Raymond Pickler Sr., an earlier electrician, and grandmother, Faye Pickler, for having a significant impact on her life. Meanwhile, Pickler graduated in 2004 from North Stanly High School in New London, North Carolina, where she was a cheerleader. She sang LeAnn Rimes' On the Side of Angels at her high school graduation.

Moving toward her career, she is an American country music singer, songwriter, actress, and TV personality. Pickler rose to prominence after competing on the fifth season of American Idol, where she finished sixth. Pickler was 19 years old when she applied for American Idol in the autumn of 2005 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She performed both Kelly Clarkson's Since You Been Gone and Martina McBride's A Broken Wing. The panel of judges sent her to Hollywood. Pickler made it into the semifinal rounds in February.

Pickler was one of Simon Cowell's favorites. He previously predicted Pickler would make the final three and that he favored her over the previous season's winner, Carrie Underwood. Pickler, known for her unique attitude and Southern charm, drew attention to the show by claiming that she has rarely played in front of genuine crowds and mispronounced terms. She secured a recording artist contract with 19 Recordings and BNA Records in 2006.

Her first record, Small Town Girl, came out later that year and sold more than 900,000 copies. The RIAA certified the album gold, and it spawned three singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: Red High Heels at No. 15, I Wonder at No. 14, and Things That Never Cross a Man's Mind at No. 16. Pickler's self-titled second album, released in 2008, featured four singles: Don't You Know You're Beautiful at No. 21, Best Days of Your Life at No. 9 (which she co-wrote with Taylor Swift), Didn't You Know How Much I Loved You at No. 14, and Makin' Me Fall in Love Again at No. 30. After BNA Records closed, she joined Black River Entertainment.

On May 21, 2013, Pickler and her dance partner, Derek Hough, were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars' sixteenth season. In 2016, she was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. From 2017 to 2019, she co-hosted Pickler & Ben, a nationally televised daytime TV chat program with comedian Ben Aaron. In the meantime, Pickler was married to Nashville composer and record producer Kyle Jacobs from 2011 until he committed suicide in 2023.

Kellie Pickler returns to the stage

Kellie Pickler went back to the stage for the first time since her husband, Kyle Jacobs, passed away. She performed a song they composed together at a Patsy Cline tribute event at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. According to Rolling Stone, Pickler performed The Woman I Am, the title track from her 2013 album, which opens and finishes with a chorus appropriate for the tribute concert: "Sometimes I cry at night/I fall to pieces with Patsy Cline. Man, how many songs sound like that? But that's just the woman I am."

Pickler spoke briefly to the audience before starting the song. Pickler mentioned that it was her first time on stage in a while. The singer revealed that she and Jacobs wrote the song together over a decade ago. She also revealed that the last she was in the Ryman Auditorium, she was with him on a date night. The singer also acknowledged and said that she knows Jacobs is with her tonight.