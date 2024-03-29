Top 10 Most Popular Post Malone Songs; the Ultimate List of Sunflower Hitmaker's Most Loved Bangers

Since his entry into the hip-hop scene, Post Malone has delivered numerous hits. Widely recognized for his appearance with groovy face tattoos and hair braids, the artist was recently seen in the Amazon movie Road House. The singer starred alongside the dashing Jake Gyllenhaal in the latest action-packed streaming film.

Interestingly, his fans may not be aware that he was once part of a heavy metal band during his initial years in music. Well, his songs have been popular workout anthems worldwide, so let's discuss the most popular Post Malone songs that are played nonstop around the globe.

Rockstar (Feat. 21 Savage)

Release Date: 15 September 2017

When discussing the best Post Malone songs, one of the standout hits is the collaboration with 21 Savage.

It made a big impact by debuting at No. 2 on the Hot 100, eventually claiming the top spot. This track served as the lead single from Malone's second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, which dropped a year after its release in 2018.

Release Date: 19 October 2018

Widely known for being the track from the Sony animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sunflower is another amongst the list of Post Malone top 10 songs.

The song was later included in the third studio album of Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding, which was released in 2019. What makes this track one of the best post-malone songs is that it even features Swae Lee. Both the rappers are heard talking about their love interests and compare them to the sunflower as it needs more affection and watering.

Release Date: 30 August 2019

Post Malone's latest release, brought to you by Republic Records, is yet another one of his chart-topping hits. This particular track, featured on his third studio album, Better Now, is perfect for those laid-back moments when you just want to unwind.

It encapsulates the essence of Post Malone's music and showcases his unique style. This song has also climbed its way to the top of the Hot 100 chart, combining elements of indie rock and folk with a touch of pop ballad. It truly stands as an anthem within the album Hollywood's Bleeding.

Déjà Vu

Release Date: 9 September 2016

Deja Vu is a part of the debut album of the American rapper and features another popular artist, Justin Bieber. Having a significant role on the album Stoney, this marks as the first-ever collaboration between the two artists.

When discussing Post Malone's best songs, this one definitely deserves a spot. The track sets a somber tone with a church organ intro before the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer dives into the catchy tune. Interestingly, the Never Say Never artist was an early supporter of the Congratulations artist, inviting him to join the Purpose World tour.

Release date: 24 December 2018

The track is the lead single for the acclaimed album Hollywood's Bleeding and another of the most popular Post Malone songs. The aforementioned track features the White Iverson artist with a boastful tone. This track can be considered as a much larger-than-life song than the singer's other anthems.

The Take What You Want artist could be seen with a stack of gold in his pocket in this arrogant track. Seemingly, he even gave a salute to Dak Prescot and his favorite NFL team Dallas Cowboys in this No. 2 on the Hot 100 track.

Better Now

Release Date: 25 May 2018

Better Now, one of the tracks from the popular album Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone, holds a deep meaning with its lyrics and resonates with anyone who has experienced a tough breakup.

The song beautifully captures the essence of a sour relationship, accompanied by a catchy chorus. Fans can't help but hum along to the lyrics whenever they're driving, working out, or simply reminiscing about the good times with their ex-partners. This incredible song's success is evident as it spent a whole year on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching its peak at No. 3.

Congratulations

Release Date: 31 January 2017

Post Malone's debut studio album included a hit single that was initially released as a promotional track. This particular song quickly became his most popular, focusing on celebrating success.

It was a go-to choice for those looking to have a good time and share their joy after reaching a milestone. The track also showcased a collaboration with American rapper Quavo, shaping a promising future for both artists.

I Fall Apart

Release Date: 17 October 2017

Another song from the debut album of the One Right Now artist is the sixth and final single from Stoney. This Post Malone hit was written by Chemical singer along with the producers Illangelo and Billy Walsh.

This song again speaks of a terrible breakup and is the one that has been personal to Post Malone. I Fall Apart is the song that depicts the tale of Malone where he could be heard admitting to drinking a lot in an attempt to let go of the severe pain he felt following his break up.

White Iverson

Release Date: 14 August 2015

White Iverson is one of the top tracks by Post Malone. It was his debut single and is part of the album Stoney, which features some of his most popular songs. The song was first released on 4 February 2015 on Post Malone's SoundCloud account.

Produced by FKi 1st and Rex Kudo, White Iverson reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. Dedicated to NBA legend Allen Iverson, this track became Post Malone's breakout hit in 2015. In the song, he mentions his braids and compares himself to the basketball icon.

Advertisement

I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat)

Release date: 26 July 2022

Doja Cat is featured in this song, which was co-written by Billy Walsh and produced by Louis Bell and Jasper Harris. It is part of Post Malone's 2022 album Twelve Carat Toothache.

The artist aimed to capture a positive vibe that resonates with both his own personality and Doja Cat's voice. The track reached the No. 3 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

