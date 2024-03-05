Who Is Mary Kate Olsen’s Ex-Husband Olivier Sarkozy? Know More About Him Amid Romance Rumors With Luann de Lesseps

Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps and Mary Kate Olsen's former spouse, Olivier Sarkozy, raised speculation of romance following a lunch outing in New York City. The pair, spotted leaving Le Bilboquet restaurant in the Big Apple, appeared cheerful as they strolled through the Upper East Side. They spent approximately two hours inside the eatery before leaving. Let's take a minute and find out more details about Olivier Sarkozy and the possible romance brewing between the two.

Who is Olivier Sarkozy?

Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, is a managing director of The Carlyle Group's Global Financial Services unit. He gained attention after his marriage to US fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen, co-founder of the luxury brand The Row. Their wedding took place in 2015. Additionally, Olivier Sarkozy is known for his role in the financial sector. In 2021, six years after tying the knot, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy finalized their divorce settlement.

How Luann de Lesseps and Olivier Sarkozy know each other?

It's unclear as to how they crossed paths, but Sarkozy has remained notably single since splitting from Olsen in 2021 after six years of marriage. Meanwhile, de Lesseps has been enthusiastic about her encounters with an unnamed male model, as she discussed with entertainment reporter Derek Zagami.

“I actually had a date last night with a guy that’s 62 years old, but really attractive,” the reality star explained. “He continues to model to this day and does very well.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, recently, people talked a lot about de Lesseps and Joe Bradley possibly liking each other after they flirted on Watch What Happens Live in January. They were seen acting affectionately at NYC's Dream Hotel, but de Lesseps said they just had good chemistry.