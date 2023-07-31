The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed

The Real Housewives franchise is one of the most popular reality television franchises of all time. Apart from the 11 American editions, the franchise has international installments and spin-offs. The series premiered with The Real Housewives of Orange County on March 21, 2006. Here's how much the cast members are reported to be earning from their editions.

The Real Housewives: How much does cast of franchise earn?

The Real Housewives of Orange County

According to Radar Online, Vicki Gunvalson, who starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County from seasons one to thirteen, was paid $750,000 per season. Tamra Judge, who is back after being a cast member from seasons three to fourteen earns $900,000 per season. Shannon Beador who joined the series in season nine makes $583,000 per season. Kelly Dodd was a part of the series from seasons 11 to 15 and raked in $150,000 per season.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Ramona Singer has been a part of The Real Housewives of New York City from the first season and remained till the thirteenth one after which the series was rebooted with an all-new cast. She earned $500,000 per season. Luann de Lesseps has a different arrangement as she's paid $20,000 per scene involving her, according to Page Six. Bethenny Frankel is one of the most successful cast members of the franchise and used to make $1 million per season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes had a salary of $2.85 million but she walked out from The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she did not find the season thirteen salary offer to be enough. Kim Zolciak got $1.8 million per season, while Kandi Burruss who is still a main cast member of the show earns $2.3 million per season. Kenya Moore makes $500,000 per installment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have some of the most eyeball-grabbing drama with their family politics in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While Trersa earns $1.116 million per season, Melissa rakes in $750,000 per season. Dolores Catania, who became a main cast member in season seven, is reported to earn $60,000 per episode while she was only given $30,000 per episode in her first season. Jacqueline Laurita made $400,000 per season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards, who is one of the most known faces of the franchise, only makes $500,000 per season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne also makes $500,000 per season while Dorit Kemsley gets $100,000 per season. Lisa Vanderpump, who has her own spinoffs like Vanderpump Rules, used to earn $500,000 per season. Eileen Davidson, who stars in the hit soap opera The Young and the Restless as Ashley, used to make $750,000 per season.

