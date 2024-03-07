Will Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Broadway’s Othello? Get the inside scoop here

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are all set to feature in Othello on Broadway in the spring of 2025. Directed by Kenny Leon, it will feature Washington in the title role and Gyllenhaal as Iago. Leon previously directed Washington in A Raisin in the Sun and Fences, co-starring Viola Davis.

In addition to his lengthy film career, Washington previously starred on Broadway in Julius Caesar, Checkmates, and the 2018 revival of Iceman Cometh, where he appeared in a large cast alongside Austin Butler. He is also set to star in the upcoming film Gladiator 2.

More details about the upcoming release

Gyllenhaal has starred in three Broadway shows, including Sunday in the Park With George and most recently in the 2019 production of A Life, a one-person monologue that was paired with Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall. His next movie, the action thriller Road House, is due to premiere at South by Southwest on March 8.

Brian Moreland, who is helming The Wiz this season and led The Piano Lesson, starring Washington’s son, John David Washington, last season, is the lead producer on the revival. The production is scheduled to open at an as-yet-unnamed Shubert theater.

What is the storyline of the show?

In the classic Shakespearean tale, Iago, a junior officer, becomes consumed with jealousy after missing out on a promotion. Seeking revenge against his general, Othello, who has recently married Desdemona, Iago manipulates him into believing a false reality.

Moreover, the most recent Broadway revival of Othello occurred in 1982, with James Earl Jones portraying Othello and Christopher Plummer as Iago. The play was adapted into a 1995 film by Oliver Parker, starring Laurence Fishburne and Kenneth Branagh. This adaptation followed Orson Welles' 1951 movie of the same name, which encountered production difficulties but later gained recognition as a classic.

