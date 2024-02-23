All Major Movies Releasing in March 2024 : From Dune Part 2 to Kung Fu Panda Sequel

The year 2024 has kicked off with remarkable wins in the world of cinema, from Oppenheimer securing seven prestigious awards at the BAFTA to the incredible winners from the People's Choice Awards and, oh, not to forget, the highly awaited Academy Awards. Hollywood is undeniably on a winning streak.

As we move forward on this cinematic journey, March 2024 promises to deliver an exciting lineup of movies, ranging from the highly anticipated Kung Fu Panda 4 to the amazing Dune Part 2. Let's explore some of the scheduled releases and what awaits movie enthusiasts in the coming month of March 2024.

LIST OF MOVIES RELEASING IN MARCH 2024

1. Kung Fu Panda 4

In the iconic franchise, since Po (Jack Black) is the upcoming spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, he must find his successor, a warrior. Meanwhile, a new shape-shifting foe (Viola Davis) comes into the picture, who can copy the Kung Fu of others by inculcating their abilities. The film marks the fourth installment in the Kung Fu Panda movie franchise and serves as a sequel to Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016).

2. Ricky Stanicky

Twenty years ago, three friends invented a fictional character named Ricky Stanicki to take the blame for their misdeeds. However, when their partners become suspicious and demand to meet Ricky Stanicki (played by John Cena), they seek help from a washed-up impostor to bring the character to life. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film stars Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Riley Stiles, Oscar Wilson, Gaius Nolan, and Brian Jarvis. It is set to be released on March 7, 2024.

3. Dune Part 2

Dune Part 2 picks up where the previous installment, Dune Part 1, left off. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) narrowly escape death and join forces with the Fremen after Paul proves himself in a duel. The Fremen, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and Chani (Zendaya), are among the desert-dwelling people whom Paul encountered in his visions. Meanwhile, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) survives an assassination attempt by Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and now rules Arrakis with an iron grip. In the end, Paul must fulfill his father's wishes, restore peace to the planet, and prevent the catastrophic holy war he foresaw in his visions. The film is all set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

4. Road House

Jake Gyllenhaal, an ex-UFC middleweight fighter, finds work at a noisy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. A reimagining of the 1989 film with the same name. Road House is directed by Doug Liman and has a star-studded cast of actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Conor McGregor, J. D. Pardo, Arturo Castro, Joaquim de Almeida, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, and Hannah Love Lanier. Road House is all set to release on March 21, 2024.

5. Damsel

The plot of this much-awaited Netflix release revolves around Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown), a dedicated young woman married to a handsome prince who eventually discovers that she has been trapped in a conspiracy and is thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon by the royal family to repay an ancient debt. Whether she lives or dies depends entirely on her wit and will to survive.

6. Arthur The King

In a heartwarming tale of companionship and resilience, an adventure racer teams up with a stray dog named Arthur for an extraordinary race. Arthur The King is directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by Michael Brandt and Mikael Lindnord. The movie showcases the special bond between a man and a dog. It explores the relationship between the two and perhaps focuses on the concept of how a dog is a man's best friend. With Mark Wahlberg, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Simu Liu in starring roles, it's a tale of friendship, determination, and the thrill of adventure.

7. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Love a good, larger-than-life film? If yes, then this one is a must-watch. In Godzilla vs. Kong, two big monsters, Godzilla and Kong, fight each other in a big battle. The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, tells the story of where these monsters came from and why they're fighting. It also reveals secrets about Skull Island. With actors like Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, and Rachel House, the movie is full of exciting action and surprises.