'I'll Never Forget His Kindness': Jake Gyllenhaal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Co-Star Patrick Swayze

Ahead of the release of the Road House remake, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, the actor took to social media to remember his co-star, the late Patrick Swayze, who he starred with in the original Road House. The actor spoke about Swayze's kind nature and remembered the "great man" that he was.

Jake Gyllenhaal is all praise for his late Road House co-star Patrick Swayze

Gyllenhaal starred in the original Road House alongside Patrick Swayze and is now the lead of the upcoming spin-off of the iconic film. On Sunday, the actor shared a throwback picture of him and Swayze, recalling the time he got to work with one of his heroes. The Spider-Man actor wrote a sweet caption: "I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films."

The actor added, "I’ve never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent, and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out into the world."

Gyllenhaal and Swayze worked together on the 1989 Road House, in which the latter played a brute bouncer responsible for controlling a bar. The duo also starred together in the 2001 sci-fi thriller Donnie Darko.

Swayze helped Gyllenhaal in the initial years of his acting career

When Swayze was a soaring star, Gyllenhaal was just a newbie in the film industry. The latter talked about how Swayze helped him in his initial days and said, "I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out — he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did."

Now, Gyllenhaal is all set to return with a new Road House film in the late actor's memory. "We’ve made a different RH this time around, but I hope it’s one he would’ve had fun watching!" said Gyllenhaal, referring to Swayze.

The Spider-Man actor remembered Swayze once before in a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight in 2017. Gyllenhaal, 43, shared a fun story about the late actor and said, "I remember Patrick Swayze having an electric scooter and driving back and forth, and he was such a lovely man. He was just filled with so much love and kindness."

He added, "And then I have this really crazy picture I took of him on his electric scooter, and he just looks like this wonderful mad man."

All about the upcoming Road House movie

The movie is directed by Douglas Liman and stars Gyllenhaal in the lead role of ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. As per the film synopsis, Dalton "takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

The movie will be slightly different from the original one. The director, Linman, said, "I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy.” The new Road House also stars MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, and Arturo Castro, amongst many others.