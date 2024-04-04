Will Trent Season 3 Renewed By ABC; All We Know So Far

ABC’s Will Trent is already two seasons down since its premiere in early 2023. Now, the procedural has been renewed for Season 3. ABC greenlit the renewal after the second season pulled in great viewership on the broadcast network’s Tuesday night lineup. With five episodes of Season 2 aired, the drama series hit a milestone million viewers in a week with its latest episode.

Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling Will Trent novels, the show follows the titular Will Trent starring Ramon Rodríguez, a competent Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective with a harsh background and unconventional perspective that stirs up personal motivation for him to solve cases.

Will Trent gets renewed for Season 3

ABC confides in Will Trent’s competency to keep viewers engaged. The news of the crime procedural’s season renewal surfaced only a day after the fifth episode aired on Tuesday. Simultaneously, it became the highest-rated episode ever with 9 million viewers from multiple platforms over seven days, per ABC. Notably, Season 2 is also witnessing a steady rise in ratings in comparison to its initial season, averaging 4.47 million same-day viewers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Serving as the top agent of GBI, Rodríguez tolerated a tough childhood, suffering from dyslexia and growing up in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Yet, he made himself capable enough to join the esteemed forces and work towards solving issues he dealt with growing up. Other cast members are Sonia Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood and Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano.

Produced by Disney’s 20th Televison, Will Trent is created by executive producers Liz Heldens and Daniel Thompson, including author Karin Slaughter. Rodríguez also serves as the co-executive producer.

Ramon Rodríguez is grateful for Will Trent’s success

The Puerto-Rican actor recently stepped onto the red carpet as a first-time nominee at the Spirit Awards, for his role as Will Trent. He talked about his love for independent films and was asked about his thoughts on the show’s success. “It’s true, it’s hard to get anything to last and be viewed. There’s so many opportunities and like a massive saturation of content, stories, movies, channels and so, you know, you never know what’s gonna work, what’s going to stick and what audiences respond to.”

Moreover, Rodríguez considered himself “lucky” that the audience is hooked on Will Trent’s plotline. “It’s the characters, the storytelling, the writing. It’s working, I’m grateful, I’m really really grateful. I do recognize how lucky I am to be working," he added.

In addition to Will Trent, ABC also renewed 911, Grey’s Anatomy, and Abbott Elementary for the network’s 2024-25 season.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Will Trent are available to stream on Hulu.

