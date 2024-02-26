Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Beef, Past Lives, The Holdovers Win Big
The 39th Spirit Awards, a highly anticipated event celebrating the best of independent cinema, concluded on Sunday, February 25, in a dazzling ceremony hosted by the accomplished Saturday Night Live alum, Aidy Bryant.
The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant at the Santa Monica Pier, wrapped up on Sunday, February 25, with awards presented in several film and TV categories. The ceremony that streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channel saw Past Lives, Beef, and The Holdovers winning big. The winners were voted on by Film Independent’s members. For the complete winner’s list, continue scrolling down.
Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Complete Winner’s List
MOVIES
Best Feature
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives - Winner
We Grown Now
Best Director
Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)
Todd Haynes (May December)
William Oldroyd (Eileen)
Ira Sachs (Passages)
Celine Song (Past Lives) - Winner
Best First Feature
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand and One – Winner
Upon Entry
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain (Memory)
Greta Lee (Past Lives)
Trace Lysette (Monica)
Natalie Portman (May December)
Judy Reyes (Birth/Rebirth)
Franz Rogowski (Passages)
Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)
Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) - Winner
Teo Yoo (Past Lives)
Best Supporting Performance
Erika Alexander (American Fiction)
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Noah Galvin (Theater Camp)
Anne Hathaway (Eileen)
Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)
Marin Ireland (Eileen)
Charles Melton (May December)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) – Winner
Catalina Saavedra (Rotting in the Sun)
Ben Whishaw (Passages)
Best Breakthrough Performance
Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms)
Atibon Nazaire (Mountains)
Tia Nomore (Earth Mama)
Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) – Winner
Anaita Wali Zada (Fremont)
Best Screenplay
David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) - Winner
Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien (Birth/Rebirth)
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
Best First Screenplay
Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December) - Winner
Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt (Theater Camp)
Tomás Gómez Bustillo (Chronicles of a Wandering Saint)
Laurel Parmet (The Starling Girl)
Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez (Upon Entry)
Best Cinematography
Katelin Arizmendi (Monica)
Eigil Bryld (The Holdovers) - Winner
Jomo Fray (All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt)
Pablo Lozano (Chronicles of a Wandering Saint)
Pat Scola (We Grown Now)
Best Editing
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux (Rotting in the Sun)
Stephanie Filo (We Grown Now)
Daniel Garber (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) - Winner
Jon Philpot (Theater Camp)
Emanuele Tiziani (Upon Entry)
Best Documentary
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four DaughtersGoing to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project - Winner
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall - Winner
Godland
Mami Wata
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Robert Altman Award
Showing Up - Winner
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Casting Director: Gayle Keller
Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams
Someone to Watch Award
Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth
Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains - Winner
Truer Than Fiction Award
Set Hernandez, Director of Unseen - Winner
Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States
Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam
John Cassavetes Award
The Artifice Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont - Winner
Rotting in the Sun
The Unknown Country
Producers Award
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton – Winner
TELEVISION
Best New Scripted Series
Beef - Winner
Dreaming Whilst Black
I'm a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama – Winner
Murder in Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)
Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgo)
Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
Ali Wong (Beef) - Winner
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
Billie Eilish (Swarm)
Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) - Winner
Adina Porter (The Changeling)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)
Benny Safdie (The Curse)
Luke Tennie (Shrinking)
Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Clark Backo (The Changeling)
Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See)
Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us) - Winner
Kara Young (I’m a Virgo)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty
Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams