Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Beef, Past Lives, The Holdovers Win Big

The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant at the Santa Monica Pier, wrapped up on Sunday, February 25, with awards presented in several film and TV categories. The ceremony that streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channel saw Past Lives, Beef, and The Holdovers winning big. The winners were voted on by Film Independent’s members. For the complete winner’s list, continue scrolling down.

Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Complete Winner’s List

MOVIES

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives - Winner

We Grown Now

Best Director

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Todd Haynes (May December)

William Oldroyd (Eileen)

Ira Sachs (Passages)

Celine Song (Past Lives) - Winner

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One – Winner

Upon Entry

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain (Memory)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Trace Lysette (Monica)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Judy Reyes (Birth/Rebirth)

Franz Rogowski (Passages)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) - Winner

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Noah Galvin (Theater Camp)

Anne Hathaway (Eileen)

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Marin Ireland (Eileen)

Charles Melton (May December)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) – Winner

Catalina Saavedra (Rotting in the Sun)

Ben Whishaw (Passages)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms)

Atibon Nazaire (Mountains)

Tia Nomore (Earth Mama)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) – Winner

Anaita Wali Zada (Fremont)

Best Screenplay

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) - Winner

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien (Birth/Rebirth)

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December) - Winner

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt (Theater Camp)

Tomás Gómez Bustillo (Chronicles of a Wandering Saint)

Laurel Parmet (The Starling Girl)

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez (Upon Entry)

Best Cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi (Monica)

Eigil Bryld (The Holdovers) - Winner

Jomo Fray (All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt)

Pablo Lozano (Chronicles of a Wandering Saint)

Pat Scola (We Grown Now)

Best Editing

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux (Rotting in the Sun)

Stephanie Filo (We Grown Now)

Daniel Garber (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) - Winner

Jon Philpot (Theater Camp)

Emanuele Tiziani (Upon Entry)

Best Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four DaughtersGoing to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project - Winner

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall - Winner

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Robert Altman Award

Showing Up - Winner

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Someone to Watch Award

Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains - Winner

Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, Director of Unseen - Winner

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam

John Cassavetes Award

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont - Winner

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton – Winner

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Beef - Winner

Dreaming Whilst Black

I'm a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama – Winner

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin (A Murder at the End of the World)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)

Jharrel Jerome (I’m a Virgo)

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)

Ali Wong (Beef) - Winner

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Billie Eilish (Swarm)

Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) - Winner

Adina Porter (The Changeling)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry)

Benny Safdie (The Curse)

Luke Tennie (Shrinking)

Olivia Washington (I’m a Virgo)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo (The Changeling)

Aria Mia Loberti (All the Light We Cannot See)

Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us) - Winner

Kara Young (I’m a Virgo)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams