Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the stars of the popular Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, are teaming up again for a brand new adventure. They recently shared a photo on Instagram Story, where they were having dinner with the new cast and writers of the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place revival.

David Henrie Shares Update On Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel

In the picture, David Henrie lifted a child actor onto his shoulders, while Selena Gomez put her arm around one of the series' writers. Henrie captioned the post, "Let's make some 🪄 [magic]." The new cast members, Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos, were all smiles in the photo.

The Disney Channel announced the exciting news that Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played siblings in the original series, will be reuniting for a sequel. Gomez will make a guest appearance as her character, Alex Russo, in the pilot, while Henrie will play Justin Russo as a series regular.

The new series will pick up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, an official synopsis read, “a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

The cast and crew are gearing up for the return of Wizards of Waverly Place in 2024. David Henrie expressed excitement in the comment section, stating that the Russo family would become a part of fans' lives once again.

Selena Gomez also shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, reposting the news and expressing her excitement with a heart emoji. She even shared a throwback photo from the original set, declaring, "We're back."

Disney Channel teased fans with a snapshot of the pilot script, creating anticipation for the magical return of the beloved series.

Get ready for more magic and adventures with the Russo family in 2024!