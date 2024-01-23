Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori had a surprising encounter on Melrose Place in L.A. A random guy appeared out of nowhere and started loudly ranting at them. The couple, who were minding their own business, seemed taken aback as they walked back to their Range Rover.

As per TMZ, The stranger, who got uncomfortably close to them, had some personal issues with Kanye West. He repeatedly yelled insults like, "You ain't s***, boy!!! The man claimed they were in his territory and kept talking about Lucifer, the Devil, and 666. While flashing menacing hand signs, he even blocked their path for a moment as they were leaving.

The outlet informed that despite the intense situation, Kanye didn't drive off in a hurry. Instead, he rolled down his window to listen to the man's rant once they were safely inside the car with Bianca. Thankfully, the encounter didn't turn physical, but it was a unique experience for the celebrity couple.

In Los Angeles, it's not uncommon for people to face such confrontations, but it's unusual for celebrities like Kanye to deal with it. The video of the incident captured Bianca's attention-grabbing outfit, but it seems like her clothing wasn't the cause of the man's anger.

In the end, Kanye chose not to escalate the situation and allowed the man to vent his frustrations. The incident serves as a reminder that even famous personalities like Kanye West can find themselves in unexpected and challenging situations while navigating the streets of L.A.

Kanye West upset his fans by posting a nearly naked photo of Bianca Censori

In another news, Kanye West upset his fans by posting a nearly naked photo of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram. People in the comments didn't like it and criticized him for sharing such a revealing picture.

In the photo, Bianca, 29, is wearing a thong bodysuit that doesn't cover much. She also has a tight black mask covering her whole face. The picture was taken from behind while Bianca was making Cream of Wheat in the kitchen. Kanye, who is 46, also shared another picture of his wife in the almost-not-there outfit. In the second photo, she was facing a wall, showing the full back of the bodysuit.

Some comments said things like, "Looks like she is his pet," and another person wrote, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself,” Someone else added, “What is wrong with you Kanye parading her around like a piece of meat, so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!”

People were not happy about the photo, and they felt Kanye went too far by sharing it on social media.

