Selena Gomez and David Henrie To Reunite For A Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel; Here's What We Know

Wizards of Waverly Place is coming back. Selena Gomez who played Alex Russo in the cult Disney series took to her Instagram in the late hours of January 15 to share the exciting news with the fans. Actor David Henrie also confirmed the news on his Instagram.

Everything we know about the upcoming sequel is down below.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie confirm the Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

The onscreen siblings, Selena Gomez and David Henrie took to their respective Instagram handles to announce the news of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel.

Selena shared a picture from the original season of the show on her Instagram story. The said picture features Selena, the middle child of the Russo clan, and David, the oldest and the responsible Russo sibling, sitting on the classic sofa in their New York apartment. “We are back,” she captioned it.

As for David, the actor confirmed the sequel by sharing a picture of the network draft on his Instagram feed. He captioned the post, “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown - 2024, the year comes back.”

Enchanting Ensemble: Who else will be joining the Wizard World

David Henrie will be leading the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel. Selena won’t be a full-time fixture in the sequel of the teen sitcom as the story revolves around David’s character. The actress, however, will be making one or several guest appearances on the show.

Other stars brought on board for the sequel of the sitcom include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Goanopulos.

As for writing and production, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are writing the story. The duo had previously worked together for Raven’s Home sequel. The writer duo will also be executive producing the project along with Selena Gomez, Gary Marsh, David Henrie, and Andy Fickleman with Fickleman also taking on direction duties.

A Sneak Peak into the Plot of Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

Teen Justin Russo is all grown up. He has a wife and kids and he has left the wizard world behind. His endeavor to live a normal human life, however, comes to a halt when a young wizard shows up at his door to seek wizard training. Here’s what the official description of the series says. The show “picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife (Gianopulos) and two sons (one of whom will be played by Thiele). But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Do we have a Release Date yet?

No official release date by Disney yet but revisiting David Henrie’s Instagram caption for the sequel announcement tells us that the project could be released as early as this year itself. “2024, the year magic comes back,” a part of his Instagram caption read.

Wizards of Waverly Place aired between 2007 to 2012.

