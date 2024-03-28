‘Would Love To Get On A Stage': Sabrina Bryan Shares Thoughts On Cheetah Girls Reunion

Reigniting every Disney girl’s hopes for a Cheetah Girls reunion, Sabrina Bryan teased the possibility of returning to the stage with her gal pals. Appearing in the Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast, the TV personality candidly chatted about her Cheetah Girls experience. Moreover, fueling the rumors of a potential reunion, Bryan revealed she would “love” to get back with her girls.

The popular four-member girl group included Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Houghton, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Bryan was hopeful of the happening and even proposed thoughtful plans for the reunion show.

Sabrina Bryan craves a reunion with The Cheetah Girls

Last seen together in the final film of the three-part franchise, 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World, there have been demands for the stars to reunite. “I would love to get on a stage and kill it again with my girls. We were so many girls' first concert back in the day, and I would love to go and reenact our stage work,” Bryan told host Cheryl Burke.

Advertisement

She disclosed that there have been “rumblings” about the project but nothing concrete has come up yet. The pro dancer added, “The Cheetah Girls would most likely do a movie. I feel like there's hints out there that there's something going on.” Likewise, group members Raven-Symoné and Houghton also had insinuated the idea of a reunion in February 2023.

Bryan suggested fans, whose first concert was The Cheetah Girls, could “bring their kids” to the reunion show. Then again, she was not sure if that was “ever” going to happen. “I would be 100% down if that ever came up,” the 39-year-old star confessed.

When asked if The Cheetah Girls were actually reuniting, Bryan said, “Actually, rumblings and steps, I think, are starting to possibly happen. Nothing's been greenlit. I don't think, not yet.”

ALSO READ: Did Raven-Symone Drop A Hint Towards Cheetah Girls' Future? Find Out

Raven-Symoné votes in for a reunion with The Cheetah Girls

Bryan wasn’t the only one with her fingers crossed for a reunion. Raven-Symoné, who also starred in the hit Disney show, That’s So Raven, spoke hopefully of a ‘The Cheetah Girls’ reunion, in February. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Disney alum said, “Can't wait to see what the future holds with that. It's gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls."

While explaining the impact of the iconic girl group on the early 2000’s youth, Raven quoted, “Another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs — [I'm] very blessed to be a part of that.”

However, as things evolve in the world of youngsters, the 38-year-old star cooked up an idea of merging present scenarios with The Cheetahs. "I come from a generation [of] catty girls and things of that nature…I think now it's starting to change a little bit. I think girls are more like, 'I got you, girl,' and to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screams Cheetah... I mean, I'd be a part of it,” Raven noted.

If that’s not it, third Cheetah Girl, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton sat with Raven to express her interest in a reboot of the Disney movie, per E! News. "We hate when they ruin it,” Bailon-Houghton quipped after Raven ranted about her tight-knit bond with Bailon-Houghton.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Raven witnessed a “separation” from Bailon-Houghton, Bryan, and Williams after filming the first movie in 2003. The actress had landed her show, That’s So Raven, whereas the other three members were only involved in The Cheetah Girls. “I think the second movie was a little tough behind the scenes. Nothing was done on purpose in any sense. It just was not the four of us the way the first movie was,” Bryan clarified, per People.

ALSO READ: Jack Antonoff Slams Reporter for Asking Question Related to Taylor Swift; Tells Them They've Come to the Wrong Place for 'Clickbait'

As per sources, Raven was staying in an apartment, away from the other members while they stayed at a hotel. Bryan spoke of knowing better back then. But also added they were “really young.” Nevertheless, The Cheetah Girls have come a long way from that. All that the girl gang is hoping for is a smashing reunion in the works.

With much of the Cheetah Girl cast down for a reunion, fans might be getting a reboot soon.

ALSO READ: Did Raven-Symone Drop A Hint Towards Cheetah Girls' Future? Find Out