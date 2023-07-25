Raven-Symoné reveals she can gaze into the future like her 'That's So Raven' character; 'I will just stare…'

Raven-Symoné has gained most recognition for her part of Raven Baxter, a youngster with paranormal glimpses of the future, in the Disney Channel's teen comedy series That's So Raven, in which Raven-Symoné starred, is the one for which she is most remembered.

In the opening of the Disney Channel series That's So Raven, Raven Baxter exclaims, "Yup, that's me!" Teenage psychic and fashionista Raven-Symoné was never anything but who she truly was: loud, funny, and overly compassionate. Even though her attempts to use her psychic skills to prevent problems from occurring resulted in more turmoil than peace, they were all motivated by a strong sense of love. However, it appears that the actual Raven also has some of her own visions.

Raven-Symoné reveals she has the ability to gaze into the future

The celebrity discussed having premonitions while speaking to Keke Palmer, their guest on Monday's episode of The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, and her wife and co-host, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

The topic of the supernatural was brought up while playing Spin the Wheel, and Symoné claimed that she even pauses and stares, just like her character in the Disney Channel series. Raven Symone said “I do have times when I really just gaze and I see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another realm and I feel it in my body and I'm like, ‘Yo, this is weird,’" she added.

Raven-Symoné continued by describing how it feels to communicate with several personalities, saying: "There will be moments when I'm walking and I won't trip over anything, but my body will feel like I've been sprinting. And I always tell babes, like, 'I'm a runner.'" The performer continued by describing how she connects with these many personalities "through our trauma."

"When I was younger and had certain traumatic experiences, I personally remember doing meditation to the point where other people would be like, 'What are you doing?' and I'd be like, 'No, I need to light my candles,'" she explained. Raven-Symoné added, “I realize that I'm just seven, yet I must meditate and light my candles. I simply let my spirit guides assist me, which is still possible today.”

The celebrity revealed she has had this talent even before she began portraying the role in That's So Raven, however, she is unable to predict the future, unlike Raven Baxter.

Raven-Symoné discusses her psychic beliefs

Raven-Symoné expressed her belief in psychics during the discussion on auras and psychics. She asserted that, when translated correctly, humans have the capacity in their brains to access energy fields that enable truth to connect. Despite all of her encounters, she claimed that she does not simply blindly believe everyone who makes a claim to be a psychic.

Talking on the same, she went on and said, "Now, if you put me down and say, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm going to say, 'Give me my money back.' However, I firmly believe that all of the experiences of our people are included in natural auras.”

For the unversed, Raven-Symoné portrayed Raven Baxter, a teen who frequently had psychic visions of the future, in the movie That's So Raven. Her talent brought her, her friends, and her family on excursions. 2017's Raven's Home revival saw Symone reprising the part.

