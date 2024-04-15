Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Gets Officially Charged; Find Out What She's in For?

Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley was recently arrested. Here’s what she was charged with and know all about her criminal history.

By Vaishnavi Shetye
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:05 AM IST |  574
Know What Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Gets Charged For
Wynonna Judd and Grace Kelley (PC: Instagram, Facebook)

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley was arrested recently and charged with multiple misdemeanors. The 27-year-old was arrested on April 4 in Alabama. Grace reportedly did not cooperate with the police during the arrest. She was spotted on a highway with her chest exposed. The star’s daughter is set to appear in court on April 25. 

Wynonna Judd (PC: Instagram)

Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Kelley arrested

Judd’s 27-year-old daughter was recently charged with 3 misdemeanors after being arrested on the side of a highway. According to Millbrook, Ala. Police Chief P.K. Johnson, Grace Kelley was arrested after she was seen holding a board that read “Ride for a Ride,” as cars passed by. Kelley also had her chest and southern region exposed when she was getting arrested. The legend’s daughter reportedly did not cooperate with the police when they were bringing her in. 

Wynonna's daughter was then officially charged with three misdemeanors, soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations. Grace’s representatives refrained from commenting when asked about the situation by PageSix.

Wynonna Judd (PC: Instagram)

Grace Kelley’s criminal history 

Kelley has previously tangled with the law, in 2015 she went to jail for drug-related charges. When she was 22, she was sent to the West Tennessee State Penitentiary after she violated her probation by leaving a drug recovery program in the same year. She was sentenced to 8 years of prison for her actions. She was released from prison in 2019 but landed back in after a probation violation once again in 2021. The Sun also reported back then that Grace had been in and out of prison in 2022 and 2023. 

PageSix reports that there was a chance she was out on parole until 2024 at the moment but her recent actions are sure to complicate the situation. Kelley has a daughter named Kaliyah Chanel who was born in 2022, her mother Wynonna takes care of Kaliyah at the moment. The singer speaks very fondly of her granddaughter, in an interview on Today she revealed, “She’s 6 months old and she doesn’t speak yet but she looks right through me.” The singer also added that her grandchild gives her “hope.” She continued, “She gives me hope…. They give you hope; they give you something to think about other than yourself.” 

Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III got married in 1996 and then had their daughter Grace Pauline Kelley in the same year. The couple then went their separate ways in 1998.

ALSO READ: Who Is Wynonna Judd's Daughter? All About Grace Kelley Amid Her Arrest Over Indecent Exposure

