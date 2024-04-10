Who Is Wynonna Judd's Daughter? All About Grace Kelley Amid Her Arrest Over Indecent Exposure

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The daughter of country singer Wynonna Judd, Grace Kelley was arrested on Friday. She has been booked in Alabama after allegedly exposing herself on a crowded highway.

Here’s a bit about who she is and her history with the law and arrests.

Who is Grace Kelley?

Grace Pauline Kelley was born on June 21, 1996. The 27-year-old is the daughter of an acclaimed country singer, Wynonna Judd, and her ex-husband Arch Kelley III.

While talking to the Tampa Bay Times in 1997, the Why Not Me singer stated that she "almost died" during the birth of her daughter. However, as she came back to her senses, she developed a beautiful bond with her daughter Grace Kelley, and maintained that connection for many years.

In December 2015, Grace was arrested and charged with the possession of meth. She pled guilty and was charged with lesser severity.

A year later, she was again arrested while on probation for being a "fugitive from justice." Her probation was then revoked.

In May 2017, Grace pled guilty to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale, and possession with intent. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail and ordered to pay $3,092 in fines.

In June 2018, US Weekly confirmed that the daughter of the No One Else On Earth singer was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation and leaving the rehab facility, just a month after her release from prison following her 2017 sentence.

After serving one year of her eight-year sentence, Grace was granted parole.

In April 2020, she was again arrested for a probation violation involving her 2016 meth arrest. According to The Sun, in 2021, Grace was granted parole but ordered to report to the parole office with a list of post-release conditions.

However, just four months into her recent parole, Grace was arrested in April 2021 following a parole violation and sentenced to prison with an expected release date of March 16, 2024.

Exactly a year later, she became a mother and gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah. As per The Sun, she was granted a temporary leave of absence due to her pregnancy.

Grace was arrested again in May 2023 and recently in April 2024.

Grace Kelley’s 2024 arrest

According to PEOPLE, who reported on the obtained court records, Grace Kelley was arrested on Friday, April 5, on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations in Alabama.

AL.com also reported that the charging documents show Kelley had allegedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at a busy intersection on Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook. The document also stated that she refused to identify herself and sat down on the road when officers tried to arrest her.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

