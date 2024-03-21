John Travolta is one of Hollywood’s exceptional actors. He rose to prominence after impressive roles and performances in movies like Grease, Blow Out, and Welcome Back. He is immensely loved by audiences and fans all around the globe, so much so that Travolta is also the recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globes Award. The award-winning actor John Travolta recently shared a heartfelt congratulatory message on his social media to congratulate the leading actor of Dune: Part Two for joining him in the same box-office club.

John Travolta congratulates Timothée Chalamet for matching his box-office records

John Travolta congratulates Timothée Chalamet on his box-office success! On Tuesday, Travolta acknowledged Chalamet on Instagram for joining the distinction of having two top-grossing films in eight months, which he had held for over four decades on his own.

Taking to his social media, the Grease actor shared the post with the caption, "Congratulations, Timothée! It's fantastic to have someone to compare my box office numbers with. Sincerely, JT.” See the post below:

Timothée Chalamet has been ruling box-office records

Timothée Chalamet has accomplished something that nobody else has accomplished in a long time. With Wonka and Dune 2, he has had the top two domestic-grossing films in the last eight months.

As per IndieWire , Chalamet matched a box office record after his two most recent films, Wonka and Dune 2, each grossed more than $200 million. Chalamet now leads the top two domestic-grossing films for the past eight months. Looking back, one can't identify anyone who has done it in a long time since John Travolta did it in Saturday Night Fever and Grease in the late 1970s. Even with qualifiers, that's an outstanding performance. Movie stars that perform well at the box office are in short supply.

Meanwhile, Travolta will next appear in the heist flick Cash Out, co-starring Kristin Davis from Sex and the City. In the action-packed film, the actor plays a seasoned thief who returns from retirement to take on a difficult task in Miami, accompanied by his ex (Davis). Cash Out opens in cinemas on April 26 and is available digitally and on demand.

