HyunA will finally make a solo comeback with a brand new album, nearly two years after a hiatus, which has increased the anticipation among fans tenfold. Moreover, this marks the artist’s first comeback under the new agency she signed with. The album's title and the release date have also been revealed by the agency.

HyunA set to release new solo album

On April 12, 2024, AT AREA, the agency under which HyunA is, released a statement to a South Korean new media outlet that she will officially make a comeback. The artist will be releasing an album after almost 2 years of hiatus. The album is titled Attitude, which has the same title as her performance video, which was released in November 2023. On May 2, 2024, HyunA’s new comeback album will premiere, along with the music video for the title track. Other details about the album will be released in the coming days.

HyunA will be releasing a new album for the first time since she signed with the new company. Additionally, the agency also stated that the album will capture HyunA’s fierce and honest attitude. As an artist, she keeps going through changes and evolving to become a better version of herself. She has apparently reached a higher level as an artist, both vocally and performance-wise.

More about K-pop soloist HyunA

HyunA is a South Korean singer who debuted with the group Wonder Girls in 2007. However, she soon started her career as a solo artist under CUBE Entertainment and gained nationwide recognition following the release of her first EP, Bubble Pop! She was also part of the trio Triple H along with Pentagon members DAWN and Hui. After several conflicts, she left CUBE Entertainment and signed with P Nation along with her then-boyfriend, DAWN.

However, the couple eventually broke up in 2023, and the news received a lot of attention due to the highly publicized nature of their relationship. However, even after not being romantically involved, they both moved under the same company, AT AREA. The company has previously explained that they are committed to promoting both artists and that their personal issues will not hinder their professional work. Moreover, HyunA released her digital single Attitude in November of 2023.

ALSO READ: Song Kang Ho emits powerful presence in enigmatic new poster for upcoming K-drama Uncle Samsik