Uncle Samsik is an upcoming K-drama that will be released in the coming days. The production team has released a new poster featuring the lead actor, Song Kang Ho. The actor appears with an unreadable expression on his face and exudes a dominant aura that draws the audience in entirely.

Uncle Samsik releases new poster featuring Song Kang Ho

On April 11, 2024, the production team of Uncle Samsik released a poster featuring Song Kang Ho, who takes on the lead role in the K-drama. The actor’s role is still under wraps, and much about the character has not been revealed yet. However, the released posters and teasers showcase an enigmatic personality that adds a layer of intrigue surrounding him. Moreover, Song Kang Ho has a record of pulling off some of the hardest roles in movies and shows, hence, expectations for the show have increased.

In the poster, Song Kang Ho is seen overlooking the moving crowd of people from a window. Everyone else in the picture is in motion except for him. Moreover, it is also dark outside, and the online lights on are from the place that the actor is looking over from. The text of the poster says, “I can give you everything” displaying the nature of his character.

More about Uncle Samsik

Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, always has three meals a day, even during an ongoing war in the country. On the other hand, Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life. The two contrasting views and situations can develop into a unique storyline that will be interesting to witness unfold.

Apart from Song Kang Ho, the cast ensemble also includes Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young, Yoo Jae Myung, and more. The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

Hailed by Disney, the K-drama is produced by Slingshot Studio. Initially, the show was supposed to be released in the second half of 2023. However, due to possibly some production issues, the release has been pushed back, and it will be premiering on May 15, 2024, on the streaming platform.

