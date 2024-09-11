'I am a superstar': Hyun Bin's hilarious reaction to Lee Dong Wook's humble remark has audience in splits at TIFF

Harbin premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival which was attended by Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook and the rest of the cast and crew. Female protagonist Jeon Yeo Been could not attend the event. At the premiere, the two actors interacted with the audience and also answered the interviewer's questions. But one remark by Lee Dong Wook and Hyun Bin's reaction to it left the audience in splits.

On September 10, Lee Dong Wook and Hyun Bin attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival which is going on from September 5 to September 15. During a question-answer session, Lee Dong Wook humbly replied, "I am not a superstar. But I want to be one". The interviewer enthusiastically disagreed with him and said that the audience had to say otherwise. The fans too cheered for the actor. But hilariously Hyun Bin remarked, "I am a superstar" which earned a laugh from everyone present.

Harbin premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival following which it will be releasing in the South Korean theatres this December.

The upcoming upcoming South Korean film Harbin is a historical action-thriller set in the early 1900s. It follows Korean independence fighters, including Ahn Jung Geun, who struggle against Japanese colonial rule. The film explores patriotism, sacrifice, and the quest for freedom.

Harbin has been directed by Woo Min Ho who is also known for Inside Men and The Drug King. He is also directing the highly anticipated multi-starrer project Made in Korea. Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jeong Min, Jo Woo Jin take on the main roles in the film.

Advertisement

Hyun Bin made his debut in 2003 with the drama Bodyguard. His first appearance in a film was in 2004 with Spin Kick. He is known for his roles in hits like Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden and Hyde, Jekyll, Me.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In, Jang Nara top September drama actor brand reputation rankings; Jung So Min follows